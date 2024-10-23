'Stranger danger': Stray Kids' Felix reveals story of being scouted via Facebook, clarifying street casting rumors; Know more

For years, Stray Kids’ fans were led to believe that Felix’s journey to stardom began with a chance encounter on the streets of Australia. The narrative of his street casting had gained traction after it was previously reported that his visuals had caught a talent scout’s eye while he was out and about. However, during a candid interview with GQ Australia on October 22, 2024, Felix set the record straight and debunked the street-casting story, revealing a surprising twist about how he was truly discovered.

As it turns out, Felix wasn’t approached in a bustling city square or while strolling through Sydney’s iconic landscapes. Instead, his recruitment came via a rather unconventional medium; Facebook. “It wasn’t the streets, it was on Facebook,” Felix confessed with a laugh. He shared that a woman reached out to him through a direct message, asking if he was interested in attending a shooting. Naturally, his initial reaction was one of skepticism. “I was like, ‘Oh okay, that’s a bit weird,’” he admitted, reflecting on the classic "stranger danger" warning.

Despite the alarm bells, Felix’s circumstances quickly took a favorable turn. At the time, he was training at a dance academy, where the academy’s boss encouraged him to seize the opportunity. With a push from his mentor, Felix decided to take the leap. Incredibly, just two weeks later, he was on a plane to South Korea, ready to embark on a new chapter that would eventually lead him to join one of K-pop’s most prominent groups, Stray Kids. "Bye bye Australia," he quipped, recounting the whirlwind experience that whisked him away from home.

The revelation about his Facebook discovery not only debunked previous reports but also added a touch of uniqueness to his journey. Felix’s natural charm and talent clearly shone through, even in the digital realm.

Recently, reflecting on Felix’s path, fellow member Seungmin expressed gratitude for the events that made it possible for Felix and Bang Chan to join Stray Kids. As fans celebrate the story behind Felix’s unconventional scouting, it’s clear that sometimes even a “stranger danger” scenario can turn into a life-changing moment.

