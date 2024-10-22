BTS' Jin on Salon Drip 2 preview: Singer turns red with embarrassment, imitates Baek Jong Won, and more; WATCH

BTS member Jin is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming guest appearance on Salon Drip 2, and the recently unveiled preview has fans buzzing with excitement. The episode, hosted by the delightful Jang Do Yeon, shows Jin’s playful personality and undeniable charisma as he dons a stylish white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and a cozy beige cardigan, all amidst a festive backdrop of purple balloons; a nod to both BTS and their beloved fandom, ARMY.

In the clip, Jang Do Yeon opens with a compliment, saying, “It was accomplished with your many wishes! BTS Jin! I heard you are worldwide handsome!” Jin, with his trademark confidence, responds, “I’m handsome! I’m the most handsome person in the world! Of course, there are more handsome people than me. But that doesn’t mean I’m ugly, does it?” This playful exchange perfectly captures Jin's blend of humility and charm, making it clear why fans adore him.

As the conversation continues, Jin shows his comedic side by imitating famous chefs Baek Jong Won, Lee Yeon Bok, and Park Myung Soo, effortlessly slipping into their catchphrases. Jang Do Yeon asks Jin about a generous act during his appearance on Kian's Bizarre B&B Reality TV, where he gifted squid to the staff. “I paid for it, but the squid price was like gold,” he jokes, showcasing his wit.

However, it’s not just humor that shines through. When Jang Do Yeon playfully commented on Jin's shy reaction, noting that his neck turns red despite his confident demeanor, Jin responds with a mixture of embarrassment and laughter: “I can’t hide it?!” to which Do Yeon affectionately calls it “humanistic.”

The full episode of Salon Drip 2 featuring Jin will air on November 5 at 6 PM KST, promising even more heartwarming and hilarious moments. This appearance comes alongside the promotional activities for Jin’s highly anticipated solo album, Happy, which drops on November 15. The album, featuring heartfelt tracks and themes of joy, allows fans to witness Jin’s artistic journey in a deeply personal way.

As fans eagerly await both the episode and the album, Jin’s infectious energy and genuine spirit continue to shine brightly.

