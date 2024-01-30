Suchwita Ep 26 teaser OUT: BTS’ SUGA, Lee Sung Kyung discuss friendship, acting, mutual support and more

BTS' SUGA hosts Suchwita, a YouTube series where he shares heartfelt conversations with celebrity guests over drinks. In the latest teaser, actor Lee Sung Kyung joins as a guest, discussing their unexpected friendship, first encounter, and shared experiences as actors and musical artists.

Episode 26 teaser of BTS' SUGA's Suchwita

In the teaser for episode 26 of Suchwita, BTS’ SUGA introduces his guest as the most lively presence around. They chat about her part in Dr. Romantic 3, dropping hints for viewers that the guest is none other than actress Lee Sung Kyung. She shares her experiences filming a medical drama, with SUGA chiming in that he wouldn't have been able to tackle the same role or even witness it live.

SUGA then reflects on his first encounter with Lee Sung Kyung, describing it as memorable. He admits that initially, he believed they were such polar opposites that friendship seemed unlikely. Lee Sung Kyung chimes in, highlighting the interesting dynamic within their friend group, where despite being one of the oldest in BTS, SUGA is treated as the youngest within their group. SUGA shares his perspective on this, revealing his feelings about being younger despite his typically older demeanor.

Lee Sung Kyung added that their friend group stands firmly behind SUGA and BTS, offering unwavering support regardless of the circumstances. She also disclosed to SUGA that several of their actor friends believe he has the potential to excel as an actor. In a similar vein, SUGA inquired if Lee Sung Kyung harbored aspirations of becoming a full-time singer, to which she jokingly replied, asking if she could remake Daechitwa. SUGA responded with uncertainty, humorously expressing doubt about the song's potential success. The episode is set to air on 5 February at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

More about Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is a multi-talented South Korean personality known for her roles as a model, actress, and singer. Her acting journey commenced in 2014 with a supporting role in the television drama It's Okay, That's Love, marking her debut in the industry. Notably, she was the first model-actress to be promoted under YG KPlus, a collaboration between YG Entertainment and K-Plus. Following this, she appeared in the weekend drama Flower of Queen in 2015.

Her stellar performance in various television series earned her recognition, including the prestigious Best New Actress award in a Special Project Drama at the MBC Drama Awards. Lee Sung Kyung gained widespread acclaim for her notable roles in hit shows such as Cheese in the Trap (2016), The Doctors (2016), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), Dr. Romantic 2 (2020), Shooting Stars (2022), and Dr. Romantic 3 (2023).

