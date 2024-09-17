‘30 days left to go’: BTS’ J-Hope gets sentimental counting down days to military discharge; recalls tough new-recruit moments

BTS' J-Hope has written a heartfelt and sentimental letter to his fans. As the next BTS member set to be discharged from the South Korean military, J-Hope’s fans, known as the BTS ARMY, are eagerly anticipating his return. Recently, on September 17th J-Hope took to Weverse to mark the 30-day countdown to his military discharge, which is scheduled for October 17, 2024. Shortly after his post, excited fans expressed their joy at his upcoming completion of mandatory service and his return to civilian life.

As translated by @btstranslation7 and @miiniyoongs on X the BTS rapper said "One month, exactly 30 days left to go! All that time flew by. But I'm already reminiscing about it, guess i grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear i came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

He further shared that watching his locker empty has made the reality of his upcoming discharge truly sink in. Reflecting on the experience, he said that looking back brings a flood of memories, from the early days when he felt nervous and unsure to now, with a deeper understanding and reassurance. He admitted that even the sound of the locker creaking open was emotionally triggering for him.

J-Hope added further saying, "These days, i look at the new recruits who are just starting out and i can read their minds. reminds me a bit of myself so I find it kinda cute. Sigh.. I can't stop my emotions from taking over, these strong Emotions with a capital E.. well I'm proud of myself! I made it!" He also wished fans a happy Chuseok saying “But of course now, I'm a sergeant at the later stages of service, lying in bed writing these words haha. The holidays are truly nice!! because I can rest well! This letter has become unnecessarily long now. But I came to say happy chuseok~"

Advertisement

He also noted that, almost as if by fate, today marks exactly 30 days until his discharge, coinciding with the festival. He mentioned that while everyone is enjoying a peaceful time with their families, his mind and his heart are preoccupied with butterflies fluttering to no end. He added,"It’s quite a warm Chuseok!! but i wish that you have a prosperous/filling Hangawi and I am sending my greetings to you."

He also expressed a wish for fall to arrive quickly so he can gather the falling autumn leaves in his mind. Finally he concluded this heartwarming letter by saying "I will see you next month, on this day. Until then, I hope that you will please stay healthy and take care of yourself..! Salute A(R)M(Y) IL(ove)Y(ou) (abbreviated Army i love you)"

Fans were thrilled by the letter, eagerly anticipating BTS’ J-Hope’s return in 30 days and looking forward to seeing him soon.

Advertisement

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, enlisted in December 2022 and completed his mandatory military service in June 2024. J-Hope joined the military in April 2023, while SUGA began his service in September 2023. The remaining members—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are also currently serving in the South Korean military.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook drops exciting behind-the-scenes of creating Standing Next to You in JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL preview 3