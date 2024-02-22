BTS’ Jungkook creates history as Seven ft Latto becomes third fastest song to reach 1.4 billion streams on Spotify

Jungkook from BTS hit a big milestone on Spotify with his track Seven, featuring Latto. The song, released on July 14, 2023, as a prelude for his first album GOLDEN, has reached 1.4 billion streams on the music streaming platform Spotify. It has reached this milestone after seven months of its release.

Jungkook’s global hit smashing records

In February 2023, Jungkook's track Seven feat. Latto surpassed an impressive 1.4 billion streams on Spotify, marking his first song to achieve this milestone on the platform. Notably, Seven became the third fastest song in Spotify history to reach this mark, following Harry Styles's As It Was and The Kid Laroi x Justin Bieber's Stay. Jungkook also became the first Asian soloist to achieve this milestone and has also spent more than fifteen weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

More about BTS’ Jungkook

Jeon Jung Kook is a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter and record producer. He completed his high school education at Seoul's School of Performing Arts. Jungkook rose to fame as the main vocalist of the highly acclaimed South Korean boy group BTS. Making his debut at just 15 years old on June 13, 2013, he captivated audiences with BTS' debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool and the track No More Dream, showcased on Mnet's M! Countdown.

Throughout his career with BTS, Jungkook garnered numerous awards and accolades, gracing prestigious stages like the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) and Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). Alongside his bandmates, he received the esteemed Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit from the President of South Korea, recognizing their significant contributions to Korean culture and literature, making Jungkook the youngest recipient of this honor. Jungkook added another achievement to his profile when he performed at the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony on November 20, 2022, entertaining a global audience with the official soundtrack Dreamers.

On July 14, 2023, Jungkook heralded a new chapter in his career as he unveiled his solo debut album featuring the hit track SEVEN, in collaboration with Latto. The song quickly soared on music charts worldwide, breaking records on platforms like iTunes, where it secured the top spot in 100 countries within a remarkable 2.5 hours.

Kudos to Jungkook for achieving this new milestone.

