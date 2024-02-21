How did BTS' Jungkook secretly ensure ARMYs were taken care of at popular restaurant? Find Out

BTS’ Jungkook made a heartwarming request to a highly popular barbecue restaurant, asking them to ensure that his dedicated fandom, ARMY, receives special care when they visit the establishment. The idol made secret arrangements with the owner to ensure that ARMYs were well taken care of during their visits. Fans were highly touched by Jungkook’s kind gesture.

BTS’ Jungkook’s secret arrangement for fans

Like his fellow BTS members, Jungkook also delights in spoiling his devoted fans, ARMY, often exceeding their expectations. While fans primarily cherish BTS for their exceptional music, Jungkook consistently expresses his heartfelt appreciation through thoughtful gestures, even when not in the spotlight. Recently, an ARMY had the unexpected pleasure of witnessing Jungkook's genuine generosity firsthand.

Angoo, a renowned Korea-based food and travel content creator, proudly counts themselves as a devoted fan of BTS. They frequently visit locations frequented by BTS members, sharing fascinating experiences with fellow fans. In January, Angoo visited a barbecue establishment in Gangnam named Sokuri, previously visited by Jungkook. The restaurant, renowned for its frozen pork belly, has also welcomed SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Mingyu, as well as ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. All four idols left their signatures to be displayed on the restaurant's wall as a proof.

Angoo went the extra mile by ordering the same menu items that the Standing Next To You singer had supposedly enjoyed — three servings of frozen pork belly barbecue, kimchi rolled noodles, and cheonggukjang, a flavorful soybean paste and tofu stew. The content creator praised the menu items enthusiastically, even commending Jungkook's impeccable taste in selecting dishes that offered a perfect balance of flavors.

For dessert, the vlogger received a sweet surprise from both Jungkook and the establishment. The restaurant's manager revealed that during Jungkook's visit, he had asked them to take special care of ARMYs who visit the place. True to their word, the restaurant provided Angoo with fantastic freebies, including makgeolli, highball, and red bean shaved ice, as a gesture of appreciation. This heartwarming gesture of Jungkook towards his fans went viral on social media with fans appreciating the idol for his kind nature.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, held on February 19 IST, saw BTS member Jungkook emerge victorious, clinching the coveted Male Artist of the Year award. This win marks a significant milestone for the artist, as he becomes the first Asian to achieve this honor in the category. The year 2023 proved to be phenomenal for Jungkook, marked by the release of multiple tracks in collaboration with international artists. Additionally, Jungkook made his solo debut on November 3, 2023, with the launch of his all-English album titled GOLDEN.

