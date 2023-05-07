BTS’ Jungkook sets Guinness World Record for fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify

BTS’ youngest, Jungkook, is quite the pop star and there’s nothing stopping him from global dominance. On May 7, fans made note of his latest feat which has once again set him apart from the rest. Jungkook has now set the record for the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 Billion streams on Spotify, doing so in 409 as revealed by Guinness World Records.

Jungkook’s Guinness World Record

According to the popular listing, the BTS member achieved the record on March 27, 2023 with just 3 songs under his name. The songs being considered for this Guinness World Record are ‘Stay Alive’, ‘Left and Right’ (with Charlie Puth, plus two remixes and one instrumental version of the track) and ‘Dreamers’ (the 2022 FIFA World Cup) soundtrack. Jungkook is said to have achieved the record of 1 billion streams on Spotify in 409 days.

With this, Jungkook has surpassed BLACKPINK member Lisa who previously held the record with her own 3 songs (‘LALISA’, ‘MONEY’, and ‘SG’). She had garnered 1 billion streams of her own on Spotify in 411 days, in October 2022.

It has to be noted that the maknae of BTS has not officially debuted solo like his other members J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA. He alongside member V, are the only ones left to go on individual paths.

Jungkook’s recent activities

The 25-year-old has been living a quiet life for the most part and only recently visited the USA for studio sessions with Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, and Scooter Braun, alongside HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk. He only returned to bid farewell to member J-Hope who was the second one from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service following Jin. Following recording sessions, Jungkook was spotted at the 2023 Coachella music festival, alongside friends and company colleagues.

His US visit spurred up rumors of his possible collaboration with Justin Bieber. Jungkook has also been taking to Weverse for impromptu live broadcasts. He recently warned off sasaeng fans who followed him to his gym as well as the ones who sent food deliveries to his house, threatening police action.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans demand strict action against sasaeng fans after food delivery controversy; Here’s why