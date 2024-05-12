Today (May 12), the world is celebrating Mother's Day. This day witnesses people expressing a little extra love and respect to their mothers and making efforts to bring smiles to their faces. On the special occasion, Tina Datta expressed her deep appreciation for her mom. The actress opened up about how much she means to her and celebrated the unbreakable bond she shares with her beloved mother.

Tina Datta is very close to her mom, and the duo often shares glimpses of their lives on social media. Here's what the Uttaran fame has to say about her on Mother's Day.

Tina Datta's mom doesn't visit her often

Reflecting on her mother's unwavering love and support, Tina Datta told us, "My mom does not visit me often. But the best part is that she calls me twice or three times a day to check on me. She always knows exactly what to say to make me feel better, no matter how far apart we are physically. If she does not call me, I feel something is missing in life. This Mother's Day, I want to make sure she knows just how much I appreciate everything she does for me."

Emphasizing the importance her mother plays in her life, the actress added, "My mom and I share a beautiful bond. She is very caring, manages the household, and is a great cook."

Have a look at Tina Datta's post:

Tina Datta's mom visited her in Bigg Boss 16 house

During the family week in Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta's mother entered the house and spent some moments with her. Well, the mother-daughter are spotted together, reflecting upon their unbreakable bond.

For the unversed, Tina Datta emerged as a household name with her role as Ichcha in Uttaran. Later, she went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 16. The actress is known to have impressed fans with her acting mettle in the paranormal romance drama series Daayan. Most recently, she played Surili Ahuja Banerjee in Sony TV's Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali.

