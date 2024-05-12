Is Mommy Meanest Based On A True Story? Everything We Know About New Lifetime Movie

Real-life-inspired movies and series mostly garner attention from the audience due to their rawness. Especially, if the story is based on serious crimes. Lifetime is all set to release Mommy Meanest based on real-life events. This highly anticipated movie features The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna.

This lifetime movie is based on Kendra Licari, a 42-year-old basketball coach from Michigan.

Mommy Meanest's inspiration

As per reports, Licari harassed her own daughter and her boyfriend. According to people, the 42-year-old also accompanied her daughter when she went to report the cyberbullying against her.

Licari allegedly faked her phone number and location by using software. This software platform would make the text look like they were being sent from different numbers.

According to the report obtained by NBC News, many of Licari’s messages contained hateful messages including, “Kill Yourself.”

According to the Morning Sun, during Licari's sentencing in April 2023, she told Judge Mark Duthie that she was ashamed, embarrassed, and remorseful. During the sentencing of the case, Judge Duthie expressed that he couldn't imagine any parent saying such horrible things to her own child. He added that this is a type of case that makes him glad that he is at the end of his term as he is retiring.

As per the outlet, Licari pled guilty on March 2023 and she was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Licari is serving her time in Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility and she will be up for parole on Nov 3, 2024.

More on the Mommy Meanest

Lisa Rinna portrays Kendra Licari's inspired character, named Madelyn. The daughter of Madelyn is portrayed by Rinna's real daughter Briana Skye named Mia in the movie. This will be the first time we will see a real-life mother-daughter duo work together on screen.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are excited to see Rinna on screen in an unconventional role.

The movie will premiere on Saturday, May 11 at 8/7 C (US) and it will stream on MyLifetime.com the day after its premiere.