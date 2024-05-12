The nation is busy celebrating the Mother's Day. On this special occasion, children make extra efforts to make their mothers feel special and loved. It is a way of thanking mothers for their unconditional love and the sacrifices that they make. Pinkvilla got in touch with Kundali Bhagya's Baseer Ali, who plays the role of Shaurya Luthra in the show and asked him about his plans for his mother on the special occasion.

Baseer Ali's special plans for his mother

In a candid chat, the Kundali Bhagya actor revealed, "I am planning to celebrate Mother's Day by sending her a healthy meal for breakfast. I have also planned a special gift for her by sending her flowers and a cake that she will receive during the day. I believe that mothers are a blessing; they are the most selfless human beings, they sacrifice anything for their children, support, and nurture them like no other can."

Take a look at Baseer Ali's Instagram post:

More about Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali rose to fame with his stint in Roadies. He went ahead to participate and even won MTV Splitsvilla. He was also a part of Ace of Space 2. He made his big acting debut with Kundali Bhagya and is loved for his performance in the show.

For the uninitiated, speculations are rife that Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, and Shraddha Arya might quit Kundali Bhagya as the show is slated to take a leap. As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Adrija Roy stands a better chance to bag the show as a lead opposite Paras Kalnawat.

