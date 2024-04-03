BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven feat. Latto gets gold certified in France; his 1st song to achieve milestone

BTS' Jungkook has achieved a remarkable milestone as a solo artist by earning his first gold certification in France. His hit English single Seven, featuring Latto, has garnered this prestigious recognition, marking a significant achievement in his career.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes gold certified in France

On April 1 local time, France's National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP) made an official announcement stating that BTS’ Jungkook's debut solo single Seven, featuring Latto, has been certified as a 'gold single'. This certification is awarded for surpassing 15 million equivalent streams in the country. Notably, Seven marks Jungkook's first solo song to achieve gold certification in France.

Seven is an English single released by Jungkook on July 14th 2023. Seven, featuring Latto, is a romantic UK garage pop track that expresses the desire to spend all one's time with a romantic significant other. In addition to the original version, an explicit edition of the song was released and subsequently included on the BTS member's debut studio album, GOLDEN.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven’s achievements

The highly-anticipated single made an impressive debut by entering music charts in over fifty territories. It notably secured the top position in various countries including India, Latvia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Moreover, Seven achieved the remarkable feat of debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States as well as the Global 200 chart, marking the first number-one hit for both Jungkook and Latto.

On November 6, 2023, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially declared that "Seven (feat. Latto)" had earned platinum certification for surpassing 1 million units sold. Additionally, in 2022, Jungkook's collaboration song with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, received gold certification, indicating over 500,000 units sold.

Seven also made an impressive debut at number three on the UK Singles Chart, setting a new milestone as the highest debuting single by a solo Korean act in history. Furthermore, it shattered records by becoming the fastest song in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. Eventually, Seven claimed the title of the most-streamed collaboration of 2023 on the music platform.

