BTS' Jungkook sets Billboard 200 record with GOLDEN as longest-charting K-pop solo album in history

GOLDEN, BTS’ Jungkook's debut album released on November 3, 2023, through BIG HIT MUSIC. Ever since its release the album broke multiple records becoming a fan favorite. Now GOLDEN has just set a new record on the Billboard 200 as the longest-charting K-pop solo album in history.

GOLDEN by BTS’ Jungkook breaks record as longest charting K-pop solo album

On January 9, according to Billboard, it was announced that BTS' Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, has maintained its position on the Billboard 200 for nine consecutive weeks, reclaiming the 28th spot this week.

This achievement marks Jungkook as the first Korean solo artist ever to have an album charting for nine weeks on the Billboard 200, surpassing the previous record held by his fellow bandmate V's Layover, which spent eight non-consecutive weeks on the chart last year.

Jungkook further solidified his standing as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100, reaching No. 20 in his 21st non-consecutive week on the chart.Moreover, his title track Standing Next to You made a comeback to No. 70 on Billboard's Hot 100, maintaining its presence on the chart for a ninth consecutive week. The song also secured the third position on the Digital Song Sales chart, signifying its rank as the third best-selling song in the United States for the week.

During its ninth week on both charts, GOLDEN made a notable return to No. 9 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and secured the 11th spot on the Top Album Sales chart. Simultaneously, on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, Jungkook's official solo debut single Seven (featuring Latto) advanced to No. 4, Standing Next to You to No. 7, and 3D (featuring Jack Harlow) to No. 31 this week. The Global 200 also witnessed Seven ascending to No. 9, Standing Next to You to No. 11, and 3D to No. 42.

Finally, In another remarkable feat, Jungkook secured three songs within the top 40 of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, a gauge of weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. Maintaining its position, his collaboration with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, Too Much, held steady at No. 20. Following closely were 3D at No. 23 and Standing Next to You at No. 34.

Watch title track Standing Next To You here-

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the 11-track album GOLDEN on October 3, featuring previously released songs such as Seven and 3D. The album revolves around the theme of capturing the "golden moments" in Jungkook's journey as a solo artist. RM, the leader of BTS, had earlier bestowed upon Jungkook the title of Golden Maknae, recognizing his multifaceted talents as the youngest member of BTS.

