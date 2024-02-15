BTS' V surprises Jungkook during Seven music show promotions; Check out cute TaeKook video

In a recent video uploaded to BTS' official YouTube account titled Music Show Promotions Sketch on February 14, 2024, Jungkook offered viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of his filming for music shows. During the video, he also expressed his heartfelt gratitude and affection for his followers in an emotional moment. Addressing the camera directly, he candidly discussed his busy schedule and the motivating factor behind it: his fans. Jungkook underscored that every endeavor he embarks upon is fueled by the unwavering support of his dedicated fan base, who have been with him every step of his journey in his career.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Music Show Promotions Sketch

A sneak peek into Jungkook's promotional activities was shared on BTS' YouTube, capturing a montage of his live performances prior to his enlistment in the military. Titled (Jungkook) Music Show Promotions Sketch, the video highlighted key moments from his appearances on renowned music shows like Inkigayo, Music Bank, and M COUNTDOWN. Additionally, fans were treated to a delightful surprise with a cameo from fellow BTS member V during one of the segments.

Fans were delighted to witness moments of camaraderie between BTS member V and Jungkook, as V made a special visit to ensure Jungkook's well-being and success. Their interactions were cherished by fans, offering glimpses of their strong bond. In one scene, Jungkook, clad in a black T-shirt and jacket, is seen backstage enjoying a snack while engaging with the camera.

Despite his hectic schedule, Jungkook openly discusses his packed agenda, including his immediate travel plans after fulfilling his commitments. Despite the exhausting nature of his schedule, Jungkook expresses his determination to push himself to the limit, motivated by his desire to entertain ARMYs, the BTS fandom. He said “I don't mind being tired as long as ARMYs are having fun. I’ll be shooting one at Music Bank today and then fly out again in the morning. If it's for you guys, I’ll grind this body and do my best."

Jungkook's heartfelt statement resonated deeply with fans, becoming the standout moment of the video. Fans expressed immense gratitude for the Golden maknae's sentiment. The Standing Next To You singer's words not only convey his gratitude but also underscore his deep appreciation for the unwavering support of ARMY. It showcases Jungkook's commitment to his fans and his dedication to bringing happiness to their lives.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS' Jungkook and Usher recently released a performance video sketch for Standing Next to You - Usher Remix. The behind-the-scenes video offers a glimpse into their collaboration, showcasing Jungkook and Usher discussing choreography and fine-tuning their performance during filming. Standing Next to You marks Jungkook's third official solo single from his debut studio album GOLDEN, and he treated fans to a special performance video for the remix featuring the legendary American artist Usher.

