BTS’ Jungkook is first K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views on 3 music videos from debut album GOLDEN

BTS' Jungkook has just made history on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views with three music videos from the same album, GOLDEN. GOLDEN, released on November 3, 2023, under BIGHIT MUSIC, is primarily a pop record. It garnered generally favorable reviews from critics.

BTS' Jungkook GOLDEN has created a new record

On March 8 at 7:39 PM KST, BTS' Jungkook achieved a significant milestone as the music video for his solo title track Standing Next to You surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Remarkably, all three music videos from his solo debut album GOLDEN—Seven (featuring Latto), 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), and the title track Standing Next to You—have now crossed the 100 million mark. This accomplishment solidifies Jungkook's position as the first K-pop soloist to achieve such a feat with three official music videos from the same album.

Jungkook initially released Standing Next to You on November 3 at 1 PM KST, indicating that it took the music video just over four months and five days to achieve this significant milestone. Standing Next to You has set numerous records. On January 30, according to Billboard, Jungkook's solo title track reached a new peak of No. 25 in its sixth week on the Pop Airplay chart. This chart measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, adding to the list of accomplishments for the song.

More about GOLDEN

Upon its release, GOLDEN made a significant impact on music charts worldwide. It entered the charts in 25 countries and secured the top spot on the album charts in South Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan. Additionally, it achieved top-10 positions in 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany. Notably, GOLDEN debuted at number three in the United Kingdom, marking the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist.

Advertisement

On February 27, according to Billboard, Jungkook's album GOLDEN experienced a remarkable leap of 62 spots on the Top 200 Albums chart since the previous week. For the week ending on March 2, the album, which initially debuted at No. 2 back in November, surged back up to No. 75, marking its 16th consecutive week on the Billboard 200. Significantly, GOLDEN has now become the first album by a Korean solo artist ever to spend 16 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook makes surprise cameo appearance in The Kid LAROI's documentary Kids Are Growing Up