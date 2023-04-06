Throwback: When BTS’ Jungkook went viral for his cover of Charlie Puth’s superhit single We Don’t Talk Anymore

BTS's Jungkook has a very unique and distinctive voice. He is known for his powerful and expressive vocals. With his one-of-a-kind voice, he is able to convey a wide range of emotions. His voice is often described as smooth, clear, and soothing, with a hint of huskiness and grit that gives it a raw edge. Jungkook's vocal range is impressive, spanning from deep, rich lows to soaring, crystal-clear highs. He is equally comfortable singing ballads and more upbeat pop songs, and his voice can adapt to different genres and styles with ease.

We Don’t Talk Anymore by BTS’ Jungkook

Overall, Jungkook's voice is one of the key factors that has contributed to BTS's success. It has captivated fans all around the world and helped to establish him as one of the most talented and beloved idols in the K-pop industry. Consequently, fans across the world have looked forward to Jungkook’s covers of various international hits for a long time now. Some of his most viral covers include ‘Paper Hearts’ by Tori Kelly and ‘Purpose’ by Justin Beiber. However, the one cover that went on get insanely popular was Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez’s super hit collaborative single ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’.

Jungkook and Charlie Puth

The snippet of Jungkook’s cover of the song on one of his livestreams got so popular that it was released as a full studio version in the following year. Subsequently, fans even had the privilege of witnessing a ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ performance at the 2018 MGA featuring the gripping vocals of BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth. The performance quickly gained traction and went on to garner millions of views across various social media platforms.

Left and Right

The Charlie Puth-Jungkook duo returned to listeners yet again with its incredibly popular 2022 single ‘Left and Right’. The song was a huge commercial success and went on to top multiple weekly and monthly charts across the world. The song also managed to enter Billboard’s Top singles in dozens of countries around the world. The song also got its makers a nomination at the 2022 MTV Music Awards in the ‘Song of the Summer 2022’ category. Within less than a year since its release, the song has managed to gain over 300 million views on its official MV on YouTube.

