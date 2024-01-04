BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 5-6 Review: South Korean pop stars’ change of vision is remarkable

Name: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Premiere date: December 20, 2023

Cast: BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Bang Si Hyuk

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

What is BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star?

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is a docu-series featuring the South Korean septet and the founder of their agency, Bang Si Hyuk. The star here is the journey that these seven bulletproof boys take to become one of the most celebrated artists in the world and how their story has become an inspiration for many.

The eight-part documentary follows the members through their ups and downs as they go from a small studio in Seoul to some of the world’s biggest stadiums, selling out tour stops and brands alike.

Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star trailer

The series returns after BTS’s first nod at the Grammys and how the changed ways of the world with the pandemic affected their approach towards music and outlook on their careers.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star: Welcome

Entering a new wave of difficulties with the then-onsetting pandemic and the restrictions surrounding it, BTS’ docu-series shows how the septet practically stepped over the stones to climb much higher than anyone’s anticipation to be able to earn global accolades. With the likes of an Artist of the Year win much similar to a Daesang in the Korean music industry and moments like a silent concert, the guys were on the right path.

BTS: Begin And Again

Picking up from a canceled world tour, the stars finally began returning to performing on stage. Be it with the fans’ masks on and a clatter sound meeting their ears instead of screams, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook saw to it that their music and performances would reach their fans and presented an example for others to follow. Not letting the hurdles stop them from going further into their musical world, the team explored different opportunities.

BTS’ tenacity has been clearly displayed in the series, and combined with their moments seeking an out through traveling, finding hobbies, joking around, and just being regular boys takes the viewers one step closer to them.

The show moves on to the members working on their then-upcoming anthology album and is expected to continue into them unlocking chapter 2 of BTS with the announcement that came on June 14.

