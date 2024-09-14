BTS' RM achieves highest-ever UK Official Singles chart ranking as solo artist with Megan Thee Stallion collab Neva Play

BTS’ RM has set a new personal record in the United Kingdom with his collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion! On September 13, according to UK local time, the Official Charts—often considered the U.K. equivalent of Billboard’s U.S. charts—announced that Megan Thee Stallion’s new single Neva Play, featuring RM, had debuted at No. 66 on the Official Singles Chart.

The song’s debut marks BTS’ RM’s highest ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart as a solo artist. It is his third solo entry overall, following Come Back to Me, which peaked at number 80 and LOST! at number 93.

Neva Play also debuted at No. 3 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 4 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week. On September 6 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Megan Thee Stallion released her new single Neva Play featuring RM. The song quickly soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide following its release.

By September 7, Neva Play had reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 87 regions globally, including the United States, Germany, Canada, and Greece. The single also debuted at No. 2 on Oricon’s daily digital singles chart (dated September 6) in Japan.

Additionally, Neva Play made its debut at No. 10 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart, amassing over 4.5 million streams on its first day—marking RM’s first appearance in the top 10 as a solo artist.

The American singer, who previously collaborated with BTS on a remix of their hit Butter in 2021, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.” RM, whose full name is Kim Namjoon, is a renowned South Korean rapper, songwriter, and producer. He debuted as the leader of the iconic K-pop group BTS on June 13, 2013.

RM first ventured as a solo artist with the release of his mixtape RM on March 17, 2015. He followed this with his second mixtape, mono., on October 23, 2018, which he described as a “playlist.” He made his highly anticipated solo debut with his first full album on December 2, 2022, featuring the lead track Wild Flower with youjeen. RM recently made a solo comeback with his second album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24, 2024.

