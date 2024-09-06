‘King that you are, Kim Namjoon’: Fans can’t shut up about BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play; top 10 reactions

RM, the renowned K-pop rapper and the charismatic leader of BTS, has dropped a collaboration track with the popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, called Neva Play. Neva Play was released by Megan Thee Stallion and RM today September 6, 2024, at 1 PM KST and fans can’t shut up about the track and the music video.

On September 6, 2024, BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled their highly awaited collaboration track Neva Play which was first teased by the American rapper on September 1 with a poster for the track. The poster was captioned with words of admiration from Megan Thee Stallion as she wrote, “This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before,” raising anticipation for one of the biggest collabs of the year.

At 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Neva Play was released today, and fans can’t seem to shut up about the collab between two magnificent rappers of our age RM and Megan Thee Stallion.

Check out the top 10 fan reactions to BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s Neva Play here:

1. King that you are Kim Namjoon

One of the lyrics in Neva Play by RM that has got fans shocked and in utter awe of the lyricism of the BTS leader is: “For Asian men, we paved the way”. The lyric has got fans calling Kim Namjoon aka RM “King that you are, Kim Namjoon”.

2. Used to pray for times like this

Fans can't keep their cool for this much-needed collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and RM, and they are saying that they “used to pray for times like this”.

3. What’s up Stallion

Neva Play is a breathtaking pop track with nuanced hip-hop rap verses and the beginning of RM’s verse where he says “What’s up Stallion” has got fans excited most as they can’t keep calm over “Namjoon’s deep voice” in it.

4. Need Namjoon to recreate

The music video for Neva Play is a futuristic animated video, and in one of the scenes RM’s animated version can be seen driving which has fans wishing that the BTS leader “recreate this shot”.

5. Are we getting a part 2?

The ending of the Neva Play MV when animated RM disappears from the game and someone taps on Megan Thee Stallion’s shoulders has got fans wondering if there is a “part 2” in the works.

6. Namjoon driving

In this music video, fans finally got to see RM aka Kim Namjoon driving for the first time and they are more than happy about it.

7. Louder

Fans are over the moon about RM’s bold rap verse in Neva Play and they are saying “Louder King/ Louder Joon”.

8. Anime Joon

While some fans are taken over by the captivating animated version of Kim Namjoon in Neva Play MV where he is rapping and fighting.

9. Lyrics

Fans are captivated by the rap lyrics written by RM for Neva Play and are also shocked by the smooth reference to BTS’ hit song Butter.

10. MegJoon is here

Fans are in awe of the buttery collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and BTS’ RM.

It's time to listen to Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM's Neva Play on loop.

