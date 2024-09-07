THROWBACK: When RM agreed that ‘BTS PAVED THE WAY’ in a live session, causing stir among fans

RM made a powerful confession during one of his Weverse livestreams, which received a wave of support from BTS fans, known as ARMYs. In a live broadcast held in September 2023 to celebrate his birthday, the BTS leader interacted with fans and addressed questions from the comments section.

During the same livestream, RM read out a fan's comment that said, "BTS paved the way." Initially laughing and questioning, "BTS paved the way?" he then added, "That's funny, but that's true, for sure, why not?"

The phrase BTS paved the way is somewhat controversial within the K-pop community. While many believe that BTS has indeed created a path for other K-pop groups and idols to reach a global audience, others argue that each group has carved out its own success independently.

However, numerous artists and groups, including TWICE and Stray Kids' Bang Chan, have acknowledged that BTS’s achievements have significantly contributed to their own global popularity.

Also in the recent song collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion titled Neva Play, RM includes the lyrics, "For Asia, man, we paved the way." This powerful statement reflects RM's acknowledgment of BTS' significant impact on the global music scene, particularly for Asian artists.

With this verse, RM reaffirms BTS' legacy as trailblazers who have shattered barriers and redefined what it means to be a global artist from Asia.

The track Neva Play is a high-energy anthem, showcasing RM's deep, resonant voice seamlessly blending with Megan Thee Stallion’s bold and raunchy style. The lyrics are infused with confidence and swagger, as RM delivers lines like, “Smooth like criminal, off to digital / Y'all done looked so pitiful.” His words are both sharp and poetic, highlighting his ability to shift effortlessly between profound introspection and fiery bravado.

Although RM appears only in anime format in the Neva Play music video, his presence is unmistakable. His rich, commanding voice complements Megan Thee Stallion’s dynamic performance, resulting in a track that is both catchy and groundbreaking.

The video's futuristic, playful aesthetic, combined with Megan’s boss-girl attitude, adds an extra layer of excitement for fans.

This isn't the first collaboration between RM and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2021, Megan teamed up with BTS for a remix of their hit Butter" and performed live with the group at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, Neva Play marks their first project together as solo artists, and both have clearly brought their A-game to this release.

As BTS members embark on their individual projects during the group's hiatus, RM continues to explore new creative paths. His upcoming documentary, RM: Right Place, Wrong Person, which has been selected for the Open Cinema category at the Busan International Film Festival, delves into his journey as an artist and as Kim Namjoon, the individual behind the public persona.

