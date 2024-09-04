BTS’ RM decides to unveil 'real' side as an honest storyteller in docu-film Right People, Wrong Place; Watch special trailer

On September 3, 2024, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced that RM will be releasing his solo documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, which will premiere at the esteemed 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). This year’s festival will be held from October 2 to 11, 2024. On September 4, RM dropped the special trailer for Right People, Wrong Place.

In the visually stunning video, RM discusses his solo album Right People, Wrong Place, explaining that the project reflects "what's happening around me right now." The video provides an in-depth look into his creative journey with the album. RM ponders in the special video, "What kind of storyteller should I become?" expressing his desire to be a calm one.

RM shares his love and passion for music by taking viewers on a creative journey through Right People, Wrong Place. The team behind the project praised him, saying, "He just seemed like a bright boy." The BTS leader reflected on his progress, noting that he has come too far to look back. He expressed his desire to be authentic and true to himself throughout the making of the album.

Watch below-

Meanwhile, RM: Right People, Wrong Place will be a documentary that captures the process of making the album and Kim Namjoon’s quest for his true self. The description of the documentary refers to RM as both “Artist” and “human Kim Namjoon,” drawing a parallel between the concepts of Right and Wrong.

The documentary explores the idea that RM sometimes feels like “an outsider in conventional settings” (Right Place, Wrong Person) and, conversely, “out of place in unusual situations” (Right Person, Wrong Place).

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will document the eight months leading up to RM’s military enlistment and the creation of his second solo album, Right People, Wrong Place. The film will capture deeply personal moments and follow RM's journey as he explores his true self, both as an artist and as Kim Namjoon, a person.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place has been selected for the Open Cinema category and will premiere at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor BIFF Theater. Following the festival, the film will be released globally in theaters for fans. Tickets for the premiere at the Busan International Film Festival will be available on the BIFF website, with further details on the film’s global theatrical release to be announced later.

