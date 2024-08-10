BTS' RM extends record as youngest Korean artist with most KOMCA credits as 2 tracks from Right Place Wrong Person join the list

On Thursday, August 9, BTS' RM extended his record as the youngest artist with the most KOMCA credits. He now holds a total of 228 credits, recently boosted by two tracks from his latest album, Right Place Wrong Person. RM received writing credits for the songs Around the World in a Day (ft. Moses Sumney) and ? (Interlude).

This recent achievement makes the 29-year-old K-pop idol the youngest artist ever to earn 228 KOMCA credits extending his own record. KOMCA, or the Korea Music Copyright Association, is a non-profit organization that manages copyright for musical works, broadcasting rights, and public performances. KOMCA credits represent the copyright an artist holds for each song released in South Korea.

This means that BTS' RM holds copyright credits for over 228 tracks released in South Korea. Fans have showered the idol with praise for this remarkable achievement. On the other hand, only one more song by BTS’s RM, Domodacchi from the Right Place Wrong Person album, remains to be added to his KOMCA credits.

RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015, followed by his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. Mono achieved historic success, becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist in the U.S. when it peaked at number 26 on the Billboard 200. RM made his official solo debut in 2022 with his studio album Indigo, which featured contributions from Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak. He has also collaborated with a range of artists, including Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

At age 11, while in fifth grade, RM developed an interest in hip-hop music after hearing Epik High's Fly. The song provided him with comfort, leading him to explore the genre further. He was introduced to American rapper Eminem by his school teacher, which ignited his interest in lyricism. RM began printing out lyrics he found "cool" and shared them with friends. During this period, he started songwriting, noting that his poetry evolved into lyrics when combined with music.

In 2007, as a first-year middle school student, RM began rapping in local amateur hip-hop circles. He created his first self-composed recording using Adobe Audition (formerly Cool Edit) and participated in his first concert in 2008. Under the moniker Runch Randa, RM became more active in the underground Korean hip-hop scene, releasing several tracks and collaborating with other underground rappers, including Zico.

As a student, RM had an IQ of 148 and ranked in the top 1% of the nation in university entrance examinations for language, math, foreign language, and social studies. Despite his academic achievements, his parents were initially opposed to his musical aspirations. RM initially set aside his music career to focus on his studies. However, he eventually persuaded his mother to support his decision to pursue rapping, asking her if she preferred a son who was a top rapper or a student who ranked 5,000th.

