BTS' RM explores longing and connection in stunning music video for Around the World in a Day featuring Moses Sumney; WATCH

BTS’ RM has gifted fans another masterpiece, unveiling the music video for Around the World in a Day featuring Moses Sumney. Released at midnight KST on December 7, the track is a B-side from RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which dropped in May.

The music video is a breathtaking journey, combining cinematic landscapes and RM’s introspective storytelling to explore themes of travel, longing, and human connection. Directed by rafhoo with creative direction by San Yawn, the video presents a world where every frame feels like a painting. From bustling cities to serene natural vistas, RM invites viewers to reflect on the universal experience of seeking meaning in a rapidly changing world.

Musically, Around the World in a Day blends alternative soul and R&B, creating a haunting yet beautiful soundscape. RM’s deep, resonant tones intertwine seamlessly with Moses Sumney’s ethereal falsetto, producing a harmonious contrast that amplifies the track’s emotional depth. The lyrical refrain, “I will love even your lies,” resonates deeply, encapsulating a message of unconditional acceptance amidst life’s complexities.

The song’s exploration of longing and interconnectedness mirrors RM’s journey as both an artist and a global citizen. His verses delve into the bittersweet reality of being tethered to one place while yearning for another, a sentiment that will strike a chord with anyone who has ever felt both connected to and isolated from the world.

Watch RM’s music video for Around the World in a Day here;

The release of this music video is part of RM’s dual project RPWP, which also includes his first solo documentary, RM: Right People Wrong Place. Premiering at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival and released worldwide on December 5, the documentary provides an intimate look into RM’s creative process and personal growth.

Advertisement

As fans immerse themselves in the visual and lyrical storytelling of Around the World in a Day, RM continues to redefine his artistry. The collaboration with Moses Sumney and the stunning visuals further solidify RM’s reputation as a multifaceted artist who isn’t afraid to explore the nuances of human emotion.

ALSO READ: RM: Right People, Wrong Place: Know release date of BTS' leader's documentary, when and where to watch