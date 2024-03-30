BTS' RM goes 'Namjooning' for first military vacation; backs J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 feat Jungkook

BTS' RM delights fans with glimpses of his military vacation, engaging in 'namjooning' activities with close friends. Additionally, he extends support to J-Hope's collaboration with Jungkook on the track I Wonder... from HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1.

A glimpse into RM's military vacation

It seems like BTS’ leader RM is thoroughly relishing his military vacation, as evident from his recent social media updates on March 29. Known for his appreciation of art and nature, RM shared glimpses of his downtime through Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his cherished moments of relaxation.

Reposting a story from Jin Pyo, the director of a renowned magazine, RM showcased an intimate gathering with his close circle of friends, including stylist Kim Young Jin, photographer Mok Jung Wook, and actor Lee Jong Won. This reflected his desire to spend quality time with loved ones during his break from military service.

Another Instagram story update from RM 29 depicted him immersing himself in cultural experiences, such as exploring exhibitions, a practice lovingly dubbed 'namjooning' by BTS' fans, the ARMYs. As defined by fans, the term reflects RM's passion for embracing art, nature, and self-care routines, whether wandering along the Hangang River or enjoying museums. His genuine commitment to savoring moments of relaxation and connecting with loved ones further endears him to fans globally, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.

Advertisement

BTS' RM shows support to J-Hope and Jungkook's I Wonder…

Furthermore, RM also demonstrated his unwavering support for his fellow BTS members by sharing J-Hope and Jungkook's collaboration track I Wonder… from J-Hope's recent album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, on his Instagram story. The song, released on March 29, continues to receive praise from fans for its dynamic blend of talents and musical styles.

RM's gesture not only further strengthens the camaraderie within BTS but also emphasizes the unity and solidarity among the members, as evident time and again since the septet members embarked on solo endeavors, showcasing their mutual admiration and support for each other's personal projects.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Good music makes a good dance': BTS' J-Hope pens heartfelt letter for fans upon HOPE ON THE STREET release