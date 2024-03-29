'Good music makes a good dance': BTS' J-Hope pens heartfelt letter for fans upon HOPE ON THE STREET release

BTS' J-Hope delights fans with the release of his highly anticipated HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries and album, showcasing his passion for dance and music. In a heartfelt letter, he expresses gratitude to fans for their support and shares his excitement for the project.

J-Hope letter of gratitude to ARMYs

In a heartfelt gesture to his devoted fans, ARMYs, BTS' J-Hope recently shared a touching handwritten letter following the release of his highly anticipated project, HOPE ON THE STREET. On March 29, J-Hope expressed his gratitude and excitement in a letter to fans that reflected his dedication and passion for his craft.

"This is the result of my busy preparations and I was a little impatient before the military enlistment," J-Hope confessed. "I prepared a lot of things quickly, but as expected, work changes a lot in a flexible way!! But it's a project that I focused on as long as it took me to do it!! That's why I have a lot of affection!"

BTS’ multi-talented artist emphasized the significance of this project, stating, "This album and content will allow you to get to know your friend J-Hope a little more than usual, and it is one of the cultures that I want to continue to lead!"

Expressing his nerves and personal aspirations, J-Hope revealed, "I'm still nervous!!!!! Of course, it may be a matter of personal satisfaction, but my goal is to do it until this individual's satisfaction becomes everyone's satisfaction!!"

Take a look at J-Hope’s full letter here;

Advertisement

More details about J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET project

BTS' J-Hope has unveiled a captivating project titled HOPE ON THE STREET, comprising a compelling docuseries and a special album, set to ignite passion and showcase his profound connection to dance. Premiering the docuseries on March 28, J-Hope invites fans into his world, embarking on a global journey to rediscover his dance roots and connect with fellow dancers and choreographers across various cities like Paris, New York, Gwangju, Seoul, and Osaka.

Intimately tied to the docuseries is J-Hope's forthcoming special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, set for release on March 29. Each episode of the docuseries correlates with tracks from the album, creating a cohesive narrative that intertwines visuals and music seamlessly.

Watch J-Hope's Neuron music video featuring Yoonmirae and Gaeko here;

Featuring six tracks, the album promises a diverse musical experience, with collaborations ranging from Hollywood producer Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers to BTS' Jungkook and LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin. Tracks like On The Street and I Wonder... delve into J-Hope's personal journey, while energetic mixes and powerful collaborations pay homage to his roots and showcase his individual brilliance. HOPE ON THE STREET is poised to captivate audiences worldwide with its dynamic blend of music, dance, and storytelling.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jungkook's Seven, Jin's The Astronaut, J-Hope’s Arson, more; every BTS solo track to chart on Billboard Hot 100 so far