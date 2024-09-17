BTS' RM spotted beside President Yoon Suk Yeol during his Chuseok visit to 15th Infantry Division; PICS

BTS’ leader RM, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, made headlines when he was seen alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a Chuseok visit to the 15th Infantry Division. Chuseok, the traditional Korean fall harvest holiday, is an important time for family and national unity, and this year, it saw a notable moment of solidarity as President Yoon visited the division to uplift the spirits of the soldiers serving on the front lines.

During his visit, President Yoon expressed his commitment to supporting the military officers, ensuring they take pride in their service to the nation. The visit, which took place at a border unit of the 15th Infantry Division, included a large group photo with around 500 military personnel. Among them was RM, the leader of BTS, currently serving with the division's military band after enlisting in December 2023.

Take a look at the picture here;

The sight of RM standing beside President Yoon Suk Yeol during the Chuseok celebrations was a highlight for fans. As a national icon, RM has contributed significantly to promoting Korean culture worldwide through BTS’ music. Now, serving as a soldier, he continues to embody the values of dedication, duty, and pride, further strengthening the bond between the military and the citizens of South Korea.

Despite being in the military, RM has not left his artistic pursuits behind. His recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the track Neva Play, released on September 6, has once again showcased his lyrical genius and global influence. Fans were in awe of the explosive fusion of RM's distinct rap style with Megan's bold energy, further solidifying his standing as a versatile artist.

Watch the music video for Neva Play here;

In addition to his musical endeavors, RM is set to make a big impact on the silver screen with the release of his documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place at the upcoming 29th Busan International Film Festival in October. The documentary captures his journey while creating his second solo album Right Place, Wrong People and offers a glimpse into his life before enlisting.

Moreover, RM alongside his group mate V has scripted history as the only Asian artist to be mentioned in the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll ahead of the septet’s much-awaited reunion in June 2025.

