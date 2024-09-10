BTS' RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook officially complete 50 percent of military service ahead of group reunion in June 2025

As of September 10, 2024, BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have reached the halfway mark in their mandatory military service, according to The Camp, the official Korean military app. This significant milestone brings the group and their fans a step closer to the highly anticipated group reunion set for June 2025.

RM and V began their military service on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook, who enlisted the next day. Their enlistment marked the final chapter of BTS' military enlistment, with the group’s seven members now spread across various military branches. With half of their service completed, the members are on track for their full return by mid-2025.

Take a look at the update here:

V has been actively involved in his duties, recently seen patrolling as part of the Republic of Korea’s special defense team, underscoring his dedication to national security. RM, who graduated as an elite trainee alongside V, continues to also take part as a saxophonist in the military band. Jimin and Jungkook, serving together in the 5th Infantry Division, have also embraced their roles with commitment.

Meanwhile, ARMYs, the group’s fans, have been eagerly following their military service, and the recent milestone has sparked renewed excitement for their eventual return. Earlier this year, BTS members briefly reunited to celebrate Jin’s discharge in June, marking a moment of joy for the fans and the group alike. Jin, who was the first to enlist in December 2022, rejoined the civilian world, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Here’s BTS’ reunion picture to welcome Jin:

Advertisement

The next major event for BTS’ beloved fans is J-Hope's upcoming return in October 2024. As the second member to be discharged, J-Hope's discharge will be a key moment in the group's gradual return to the limelight as a group. Additionally, SUGA, currently serving as a social worker in the military, is expected to resume group activities in July 2025, marking the completion of all members' military service.

With each milestone reached and each member's return approaching, BTS continues to keep the excitement high for their grand reunion and the future of their music career.

ALSO READ: 'We'll see you soon': BTS members unite to send heartfelt ARMY Membership message; fans find hilarious connection to last year's video