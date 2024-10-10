BTS' RM and V congratulate South Korean author Han Kang for winning 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for The Vegetarian

BTS members RM and V, both currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, took a moment to show their admiration and excitement for South Korean novelist Han Kang, who has made history by winning the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature.

RM, known for his love of literature, shared the news on his Instagram story with a crying emoji and a red heart, expressing his emotions in his trademark understated way. V, on the other hand, posted a more personal message, writing, “Writer! The boy is coming. I read it in the army. Congratulations.” V’s post is a touching nod to Han Kang’s novel Human Acts (titled The Boy is Coming in Korean), which he recently read during his military service.

Take a look at their reactions here;

Earlier, RM, whose love for books is well known, mentioned in a 2017 VLIVE broadcast that he had read Han Kang’s Human Acts, a novel set during the tragic 1980 Gwangju Uprising. This literary moment made a lasting impact on RM, as it explores themes of pain, trauma, and resilience, topics that resonate deeply with his own introspective personality and the messages BTS conveys through their music.

Meanwhile, Han Kang, born on November 27, 1970, first gained international recognition with her novel The Vegetarian, which won the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. Her work, often poetic and profound, delves into themes of mental illness, familial neglect, and historical trauma, making her one of South Korea’s most celebrated contemporary authors.

The Nobel committee has awarded Han Kang the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for “her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” She is the first Asian woman to receive the honor in literature, and the second Korean Nobel laureate, following in the footsteps of former President Kim Dae Jung, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.

As BTS continues their military service, RM and V’s enthusiastic support of Han Kang reflects their intellectual curiosity and pride in South Korea’s cultural achievements. Meanwhile, BTS fans eagerly await the group’s return, with plans for their reunion slated for June 2025.

