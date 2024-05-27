BTS' RM’s LOST! from 2nd solo album Right Place, Wrong Person debuts at no 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 73 countries

BTS member RM recently made his long-awaited solo comeback with a brand-new album Right Place, Wrong Person. All the tracks became instant hits, especially the title track LOST! and the pre-release Come back to me. Both of these songs are climbing up to many precious global music charts. The latest report suggests LOST! has also found its way to the top of the iTunes Top Songs chart.

BTS' RM dominates iTunes global chart with Right Place, Wrong Person title track LOST!

According to updates on May 27, RM’s solo track LOST! has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 73 countries including France, Japan, Mexico, Italy, and more major regions around the world.

At the same time, the song has also claimed the No. 1 position on the Worldwide iTunes song and European iTunes song charts.

LOST! serves as the title track of RM's new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The immaculate lyrics of the songs portray the universal emotions of being lost in your life. Similarly, the music video for the song also encapsulates the singer's inner emotions through well-crafted sequences and a cinematic vibe, that captures RM's musical brilliance.

BTS' RM's solo album Right Place, Wrong Person tops worldwide iTunes album chart

With his latest solo release Right Place, Wrong Person, the BTS leader is setting a new unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop. Alongside the title track, the album also debuted at no. 1 on the Worldwide and European iTunes Album charts on the first day of its release on May 24.

With this achievement, RM is now the first Asian rapper and the only K-pop solo artist to reach this milestone in 2024.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24 marks the 2nd solo album of the BTS rapper, followed by his debut album Indigo, which was unveiled in 2022.

This new album features a total of 11 songs including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

For the pre-release Come back to me and the title track LOST!, the singer also unearthed two breathtaking music videos, which are creating waves for its experimental concepts.

