BTS' SUGA and V impersonator lands in jail for leaking Dynamite singers' music; DEETS inside

An individual accused of impersonating BTS members SUGA and V and leaking unreleased music has been sentenced to one year in prison. The verdict was handed down by a judge in the Seoul Central District Court Criminal Division 27 on January 19.

Man jailed for impersonating BTS’ SUGA and V

In a significant legal development, a man accused of impersonating BTS members and engaging in the theft of confidential information has been sentenced to one year in prison in the first trial. The Seoul Central District Court, on January 25, found the 29-year-old male guilty of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Identified as A, the accused, a former music producer, allegedly posed as a member of BTS to approach multiple music producers. Exploiting his past involvement in music production for renowned idol groups, A sought unreleased music files and confidential information, including details about BTS members' military service.

In September 2022, A, impersonating BTS member SUGA, approached a music producer (B) and obtained an unreleased audio recording. Later, in November, A, impersonating B, contacted SUGA, extracting information about his military service and his next album.

Furthermore, A is also suspected of impersonating another BTS member, V, successfully acquiring over 10 unreleased music files from various music producers. This case underscores the seriousness of impersonation and information theft within the entertainment industry, especially when involving high-profile artists like BTS. The legal outcome sets a precedent for the protection of artists' privacy and intellectual property.

Advertisement

BTS’ recent engagements

While BTS members fulfill their mandatory military service, the group's enduring influence remains palpable. Fans eagerly anticipate Jin's official solo debut in June 2024, signaling an exciting post-military era. Reports also hint at upcoming solo albums from RM, V, Jimin, or Jungkook in 2024, ensuring a continuous flow of content for devoted ARMYs.

Financial analysts predict minimal impact on BTS' record division during the hiatus, citing pre-planned releases as a strategic move for sustained fan engagement. The group's meticulous planning reflects their commitment to staying connected with fans despite periods of absence. Projections point towards a robust fourth quarter, fueled by successful distribution models and anticipated BTS documentaries, showcasing the group's resilience and strategic positioning to maintain influence during their enlistments.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 85 K-pop captions for Instagram from BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and more