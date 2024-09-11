BTS' SUGA rules over 50 percent of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with solo hits as Agust D

BTS member SUGA, also renowned for his solo work under the Agust D moniker, has taken the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart by storm, dominating an impressive 50% of the chart's positions despite not releasing new music for over a year.

This week, SUGA's influence is palpable as he occupies five of the ten slots on the World Digital Song Sales chart, a feat seldom seen in the industry. His ability to command half of the chart’s positions with his songs from the past is a testament to his continued impact and the dedication of his fans, who have rallied around him during a challenging period.

At the pinnacle of this dominance is The Last, a track from SUGA's Agust D persona, which reclaims the No. 1 spot. This marks a notable return for an older song, demonstrating the significant influential power of his music. The resurgence of The Last as a chart-topper is particularly striking, given that it was released as a part of SUGA’s first-ever mixtape, August D, back in 2016.

SUGA's other tracks have also made impressive comebacks. Polar Night, one of the tracks from his latest solo album D-Day, has re-entered the chart at No. 3, while People, a part of his 2020 album D-2, climbed to No. 4. The chart presence of these tracks shows their enduring appeal and ARMYs’ undying love towards SUGA's solo work.

Adding to his chart success is Snooze, a cherished collaboration with late Japanese pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung, which has made its highest debut yet at No. 6. Completing his chart dominance, Haegum, the main single from his latest solo project, D-Day, holds the No. 9 spot. Though it has previously topped the charts, its continued presence illustrates its lasting impact.

SUGA's remarkable chart performance comes amid a recent controversy in South Korea, where the BTS member unfortunately tripped over an electric scooter in front of his residence while under the influence. However, the reported blood alcohol levels found at the time of the incident led to him being fined under DUI.

Meanwhile, the support from his fans and industry friends has been palpable, with many rallying to his side and boosting his music sales. This surge in support highlights the strong connection between SUGA and his audience, reinforcing his status as a leading figure in the music world even amidst adversity.

