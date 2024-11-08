BTS' SUGA's solo album D-2 tops iTunes Worldwide Chart in 110 regions becoming FIRST hip-hop album to do so this decade

BTS member SUGA, known for his solo work as Agust D, has made a historic achievement with his second mixtape, D-2. The album has topped the iTunes Worldwide Chart in a remarkable 110 regions, becoming the first hip-hop album of the 2020s to reach this milestone.

Released on May 22, 2020, D-2 marked a significant evolution in Agust D’s musical journey. Following his self-titled debut mixtape in 2016, this follow-up blends elements of traditional Korean music with modern rap, capturing SUGA's reflections on his life and the world around him.

The album features a mix of Korean and English lyrics, and its introspective themes tackle contemporary issues while exploring contrasts within his own experiences. The lead single Daechwita blends traditional Korean sounds with a modern rap twist, showing SUGA’s creativity and ability to bridge cultural gaps.

Watch the music video for Daechwita here;

Commercially, D-2 made its mark across global music charts, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and marking the highest-ever ranking for a Korean solo mixtape. It also made history in the UK and Australia, becoming the highest-charting mixtape in both regions by a Korean solo artist. Daechwita was a chart-topping success, debuting at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 and making SUGA the first Korean soloist to chart simultaneously on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

The global success of D-2 shows the widespread impact of SUGA’s artistry. It’s not just a personal milestone for SUGA, but a momentous occasion for hip-hop in the 2020s, as no other hip-hop album this decade has reached such widespread success on iTunes.

Fans have been captivated by the mixtape’s diverse collaborations with artists like MAX, NiiHWa, and Kim Jong Wan, as well as SUGA’s introspective approach to his music. D-2 is more than just an album; it shows SUGA’s ability to create music that resonates worldwide, breaking boundaries and proving the power of authenticity and artistry in the modern music.

