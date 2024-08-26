BTS' SUGA's D-Day, D-2 and Agust D simultaneously rank in top 5 of Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart making him FIRST and ONLY Asian to do so

In a historic achievement, BTS' SUGA, who goes by the moniker Agust D for his solo activities, has made waves as the first and only Asian solo artist to simultaneously chart three albums within the top five of the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. This groundbreaking feat comes as a testament to his enduring influence and the unwavering support of his global fanbase, ARMY.

On August 25, SUGA's solo alter ego Agust D soared to new heights as his albums D-DAY, D-2, and his self-titled Agust D all secured spots within the top five of the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. This remarkable accomplishment highlights SUGA's unique ability to captivate audiences with his music, resonating deeply across cultures and continents.

The surge in chart success follows a challenging period for SUGA following an unfortunate DUI incident he landed in on the night of August 6, where he tripped over his electric scooter in front of his residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul, as he returned post dinner and drinks with friends while on vacation from his ongoing military service.

Amid the difficult circumstances, ARMYs have rallied in full force, driving a resurgence in his music's popularity. Tracks like Snooze and Nevermind saw a significant boost, trending online and contributing to the impressive chart performance.

Subsequently, on the night of August 23, following SUGA’s interrogation in the case, his track Polar Night from the Agust D album skyrocketed to #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, marking its first appearance at the top since its release a year ago. His album D-DAY saw all its tracks, including Snooze, Haegeum, and The Last, re-entering the charts, showing immense support from his fans.

A notable achievement was that Agust D also became the only artist to have five songs simultaneously chart at #1 on the iTunes Country Charts worldwide by the morning of August 24. Among these, The Last reached #1 on U.S. iTunes for the first time, eight years after its original release. Currently, Agust D's tracks dominate the iTunes charts in 58 countries, with Polar Night leading in 40 of them.

Amidst this challenging time, both SUGA and his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, have issued heartfelt apologies and statements addressing the incident. On August 25, SUGA took to Weverse to post another sincere letter of apology, acknowledging his mistakes and expressing deep regret.

Meanwhile, aside from fans, support for SUGA has poured in from various quarters, with prominent figures like K-pop producer EL CAPITXN, PSY, actress Park Sohee, and even the daughter of late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Mui Sakamoto, showing solidarity. Their public messages and gestures of support highlight the widespread admiration and respect for SUGA, reinforcing the bond between him and his supporters.

As SUGA navigates this challenging period, his remarkable chart achievements and the outpouring of support from fans and peers serve as a powerful reminder of his impact and resilience in the world of music.

