Song Joong Ki gets spotted hanging out with Kim Seon Ho in Rome; new project in works? PICS

Song Joong Ki and Kim Seon Ho's reunion in Italy has sparked much curiosity. The Vincenzo star recently penned on his fan cafe that he is in Rome currently while announcing the birth of his second child with his wife Katie Lousie Saunders. As the two stars were spotted hanging out in the European city, fans are wondering if it's for some new work or if they just met up as friends.

On November 26, a few pictures of Song Joong Ki and Kim Seon Ho arrived on social media. A user posted that the two stars were roaming around the cities together. When fans spotted the pair, they greeted them but requested not to take selfies together. Meanwhile, Dispatch also shared a photo of the actors walking together; many even jokingly commented, "2025 relationship reveal," referring to how the reports of stars dating arrive.

2 days ago, Kim Seon Ho was spotted taking a flight to Rome from the Incheon International Airport. According to the sources, he is currently filming in the city for his upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated with Go Yoon Jung.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki just welcomed his second child, a daughter, in Rome. He also wrote a letter to fans from the Italian city.

Check out the fan-taken photos here:

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and Kim Seon Ho's recent reunion is sparking much intrigue. Many are wondering if the duo will soon be seen working together. The actors recently had a warm interaction at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards that hinted at their behind-the-scenes friendship. Although their Rome hangout might just have been a friendly union, fans are hopeful for a collaboration between them in the future.

On the work front, Song Joong Ki is currently getting ready for his highly anticipated comeback with the upcoming healing romance drama MY YOUTH, co-starring Chun Woo Hee. It is now scheduled for a 2025 release.

On the other hand, apart from Can This Love be Translated, Kim Seon Ho has two more confirmed works in the lineup: a guest appearance in When Life Gives You Tangerine and a main role in Delusion.

