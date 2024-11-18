TXT breaks BTS’ record as The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY debuts at No 1 on top album sales, takes 2nd spot on Billboard 200

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is reaching new career milestones with their latest mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. The EP had debuted atop this week’s Billboard’s top album sales chart, while also landing the No. 2 spot on Billboard 200. With this, the group has managed to break an impressive record set by their senior labelmate BTS.

On November 18, Billboard announced that The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY has debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard’s top album sales chart. This means that it is the best-selling album of this week in the U.S.

With this, the group has set a new record the first K-pop group to have seven albums debuting atop the esteemed chart. The Star Chapter; SANCTUARY followed in the footsteps of their previous albums minisode 1: Blue Hour, minisode 3: TOMORROW, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, and The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

TXT now has the most No. 1 albums by any K-pop artist on Billboard’s top album sales chart. This record was previously held by their senior labelmate BTS. In addition, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY also debuted at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. With this entry as well, the group managed to closely follow BTS.

Advertisement

They are now only the second act in K-pop’s history to have six different albums entering the top 5 on Billboard 200. At the same time, the boy band is also the second K-pop act to have 11 entries on the chart overall.

Congratulations TXT!

Following its release, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 7th mini-album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY is reaching new milestones every day, solidifying the group’s global stardom. The EP achieved a total of 98,000 equivalent album unit sales for the week ending with November 14. In addition, the total score of the album was determined at 95,000 traditional album unit sales.

In its first week after release on November 4, this EP earned 1.5 million sales, helping TXT achieve a new career milestone. The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY consists of a total of six tracks including the title Over The Moon, Danger, Heaven, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2NE1’s Park Bom exits Manila concert midway due to poor health; fails to return despite emergency medical aid