Are You Sure?! Ep 3 Review: Addition of BTS' V to Jimin and Jungkook's Jeju escapades makes for hilarious yet soothing watch

Name: Are You Sure?!

Genre: Travel, documentary, friendship

No. of Episodes: 7

Starring: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

Creator: BIGHIT MUSIC

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: August 8, 2024

About Are You Sure?!

While BTS' Jimin and Jungkook are busy fulfilling their mandatory military service, their new travel variety show, Are You Sure?!, is here to brighten your days with its charm and adventure.

In this captivating series, Jimin and Jungkook embark on a delightful journey, starting in the vibrant landscapes of America where they immerse themselves in activities like camping and kayaking. The adventure continues as they explore the stunning scenery of Jeju Island and the picturesque city of Sapporo in Japan, indulging in local flavors and breathtaking views.

Are You Sure?! showcases BTS' iconic charisma, mixing heartwarming moments with their trademark chaos. This series offers an intimate look into their brotherly bond and shared experiences, providing ARMY with a treasured glimpse into their lives while they’re apart.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

A recap of Episode 3

In the latest episode of Are You Sure?! that dates back to September 2023, BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V bring their comedic A-game to Jeju Island, South Korea. The adventure kicks off with V as the surprise guest, after he cheekily crashed Jungkook and Jimin’s trip, insisting he wasn’t about to miss out on the fun.

From the get-go, it’s a hilarious rollercoaster. The trio embarks on their journey in a tiny car, with V driving and playing his solo hit Slow Dancing from his recent album. Jimin, feeling under the weather, initially stays behind but soon joins the fun, leading to a memorable chase where he hilariously runs barefoot after V to deliver a ssam (wrap).

The laughs continue as Taehyung struggles with a drive-thru coffee order while Jungkook, channeling his inner mobster, pretends to run an underground operation. The episode’s highlights include a water gun fight, epic rock climbing, and Jimin’s playful revenge with a water gun after taking a nap.

Despite a minor injury from a sandbag jump, Jimin’s spirits are high as the trio wraps up their day with go-kart racing, proving that even a sick day can turn into an unforgettable adventure.

Our review of Are You Sure?! Episode 3

Episode 3 of Are You Sure?! is a delightful rollercoaster that captures BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and special guest V in a whirlwind of laughter and brotherly bond on their Jeju Island escapade. This episode is a treasure trove of heartwarming moments and hilarious antics that highlight the trio's chemistry and playful banter.

The episode kicks off with the trio arriving in Jeju Island, where V makes a surprise appearance. His inclusion was a delightful twist, as he revealed in the episode that he noticed his name was missing from the trip’s schedule and decided to join the fun. The day began with V behind the wheel, playing his solo track Slow Dancing from his debut album Layover, setting a relaxed and upbeat tone for the adventure.

The trio’s journey quickly became a series of comedic escapades. Their first stop was a cozy restaurant where Jimin, feeling under the weather, initially stayed behind in the car. However, after some playful nudging from V and Jungkook, he joined them, leading to a series of funny interactions. The highlight of their restaurant visit was Jimin’s chase of V barefoot through the streets of Jeju, desperately trying to get him to eat a ssam (a wrap of mackerel and kimchi) he prepared. This chase, both amusing and endearing, showed the group's close bond and their knack for turning everyday moments into memorable fun.

The episode's humor continued with a drive-thru coffee order gone awry, where V struggled to navigate the process and Jungkook hilariously pretended to be a mafia member on his bike, much to the amusement of Jimin and V. Their playful role-play, with Jimin and V feigning innocence while Jungkook maintained his mobster act, added a layer of whimsy to the episode.

As the day unfolded, despite feeling nauseous and needing rest, Jimin eventually joined Jungkook and V for some water gun fun at their resort. The water fights and playful antics at the pool offer a charming contrast to the earlier chaos, and Jimin’s determination to partake, despite his discomfort, highlighted his dedication to making the most of their time together.

The episode culminated in a lively visit to a local entertainment park where the trio dived into rock climbing and sandbag jumping. The group’s go-karting session, with Jimin sporting a bandage, provided a fitting end to their action-packed day.

In summary, Are You Sure?! Episode 3 is a joyful celebration of BTS’ dynamic personalities and their genuine friendship. The episode is a delightful blend of humor, heartfelt moments, and entertaining activities, offering fans a fresh and engaging glimpse into the lives of their favorite idols. Whether it’s V’s unexpected appearance or Jimin’s hilarious chase, this episode is a must-watch for ARMYs and anyone looking for a good laugh.

