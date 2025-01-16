BTS' V previews charming Paris style in dreamy concept poster for upcoming photobook Rêvé; see here

BTS' V is all set to release his second photobook Rêvé. He recently announced its release in February and the pre-booking has already begun. Through this exciting project, V will showcase his most memorable moments in the city of love, Paris.

On January 16, V through BTS' official X (formerly Twitter) posted the concept posters for Rêvé, unveiling his three very handsome looks.

The poster looks like a collection of his photos, along with some handwritten notes and the title of the photobook written in large font. The first photo captured him on a retro-designed balcony, leaning against the railing. As he looks back to pose, his sparkling eyes meet the camera.

The second photo is black and white, capturing him leaning on a chair, sporting a very formal yet rogue look. In the last monochromatic image, V is seen winking playfully. With elegance, power, and soft beauty, the photos captured the BTS member in three dynamic looks, proving his comfort with the camera.

The concept poster alone is enough for fans to look forward to Rêvé's February release.

Check it out here:

BTS' V's new photobook will be released on February 3. The pre-order has begun on January 14. This is his second photobook after TYPE 1 was released last year. In this new project, he is expected to narrate yet another beautiful story through the pictures.

BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that Rêvé will capture the special hours of freedom V spent in Paris, otherwise known as the City of Romance. While walking down the streets or just simply enjoying the sun, he fell in love with the city and that's the story he wants to tell through the photobook. The physical copy can be purchased through various online retailers like YES24, Kakao Talk Gift, Aladin, Weverse Shop, and more.

