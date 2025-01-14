'I thought...': BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals why she chose Valentine's Day for her highly-anticipated solo comeback after 2 years

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has recently announced her highly-anticipated solo comeback. Her song, which was also her official solo debut song: FLOWER, arrived almost 2 years ago. So, fans have been eagerly waiting for her new music. On January 13, Jisoo unveiled a short clip on her Instagram, announcing that she would release something new on February 14.

Many fans wondered why she chose the particular date and the BLACKPINK member herself revealed it. On January 14, through her official Bubble account, Jisoo revealed, " I chose Valentine’s Day because I thought it would look romantic if it was released then." She jokingly added, "The gift is me."

Well, for BLINKs, it's truly the best 14th February present. Meanwhile, she also talked about preparing his first solo music with her new agency BLISSOO. "It’s my first time doing everything on my own, and wow… there’s so much to do! But since BLINKs have been waiting, I wanted to do everything to make you happy. I took lots of photos and worked hard to get everything ready! Look forward to it," she said. In addition, she expressed her excitement for her other upcoming activities, such as the drama Newtopia.

Jisoo's surprise Instagram post unveiled a teaser, capturing audio waveform generation in a dark and mysterious atmosphere. It has been since raising much excitement for the concept of her upcoming single or album. Meanwhile, this will be her first solo music release since FLOWER arrived back in March 2023.

Advertisement

With her debut solo song, she achieved global stardom. FLOWER charted high on global music charts and trended all over social media. In particular, the groovy dance challenge went extremely viral with thousands of fans participating. Fans are now looking forward to another banger from Jisoo.

Apart from music, the BLACKPINK member is also actively focusing on her acting career. Her comeback drama Newtopia will premiere on February 7.

ALSO READ: GOT7 announces NESTFEST concert in Seoul after WINTER HEPTAGON release; know dates, venue, where to buy tickets, and more