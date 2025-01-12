BTS' V teases new project Rêvé releasing on February 3 with monochromatic Paris scene; know more about possible photobook

BTS' V is coming back with another exciting project. The fan-favorite K-pop idol is all set to be discharged from his military enlistment in June. Ahead of the highly-anticipated day, he has announced a new release titled Rêvé. It is expected to be a photobook capturing the moments he spent in Paris.

On January 12, BIGHIT MUSIC, through BTS' official social media accounts, announced V's Rêvé. It will likely be a photo book project, slated to be released on February 3. The pre-order will begin at 11 AM KST on January 14.

Announcing the exciting project, V also unveiled a poster, capturing a monochromatic scenery from Paris. A text in French inscribed on the cover further provided insights into the theme of Rêvé.

"The feeling of freedom that I felt in Paris, the instant beauty, a dreamy scenery seen through the eyes of V," the poster read raising anticipation for the release. The title Rêvé which means 'dream' in French, indicates the K-pop idol's feelings towards the times he spent in the cozy city.

Check out the poster and other details here:

As the brand ambassador for French luxury fashion house Celine, V frequently visits Paris. Previously, he also shared many photos from the city, capturing the little things that mostly go unnoticed.

Advertisement

The BTS member is known for having an unconventional eye for photography. His 2024 photobook TYPE 1 better portrayed his sense of lingering memories. Rêvé is also expected to follow in the same footsteps of 'remedy for the soul'.

Meanwhile, this will mark V's first project in 2025. In the second half of 2024, he made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with Winter Ahead, featuring balladeer Park Hyo Shin. A few days later, he returned with a new single White Christmas, a new rendition of late jazz legend Bing Crosby's holiday classic.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids' Bang Chan to skip group's fan sign and video call events on January 12 after contracting flu; DEETS