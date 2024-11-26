BTS' V sends fans into frenzy with heartwarming yet eerie teaser 2 for Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin; WATCH

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide with the second teaser for his highly anticipated single Winter Ahead. The teaser, released on November 26 by BIGHIT MUSIC, offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the jazz-pop collaboration with the iconic ballad singer Park Hyo Shin.

Set against a backdrop of warm tones, the teaser showcases V exuding unrestrained joy as he romances a mysterious woman, sharing moments of laughter and warmth at a lively party. Yet, as the visuals unfold, an eerie shift takes place, leaving viewers with a sense of bittersweet nostalgia. The hauntingly beautiful imagery hints that these cherished moments may only exist as memories or imagination.

Adding to the teaser is the soothing harmony of V and Park Hyo Shin’s voices as they sing, “Come on, may change your heart; who can say if you look in my eyes.” The evocative lyrics, coupled with the teaser's cinematic atmosphere, have struck a powerful chord with fans.

Watch the teaser for BTS’ V’s Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo Shin here:

Previously, the 1st teaser released for the upcoming song, set new records, becoming the most-liked music video teaser by a K-pop act in 2024 within just 16 hours, surpassing BLACKPINK Lisa’s Rockstar. It also became the most-viewed teaser for a Korean soloist this year, breaking V’s previous record set by FRI(END)S.

Advertisement

Fans are also sharing theories and reactions online, with large-scale screenings, including at Shinsegae Square, drawing crowds of captivated onlookers. Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that Winter Ahead will feature two distinct music video versions: the official release on November 29 and a Cinematic Still version on November 30.

Described as a jazz-pop masterpiece, Winter Ahead blends V and Park Hyo Shin’s soulful vocals, celebrating the comforting joy of companionship. The song’s serene yet heartwarming vibe is described as perfect for the chill of the season.

As the November 29 release draws closer, anticipation is at an all-time high. With V and Park Hyo Shin joining forces, Winter Ahead promises to be a musical and emotional triumph. Fans can’t wait to experience the full magic of this iconic collaboration.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V surpasses BLACKPINK’s Lisa as Winter Ahead feat Park Hyo Shin becomes most-liked teaser by K-pop act in 2024