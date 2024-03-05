BTS' V unveils promotion schedule for upcoming digital single FRI(END)S; Know release dates, time and more

The promotion plan for BTS' V's upcoming digital single FRI(END)S has been unveiled. On March 4, at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC delighted fans with the announcement of V's new digital single set to release later this month. Titled FRI(END)S, the single will be available online starting March 15 at 1 PM. KST.

Promotion schedule for BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S

BTS' V kicked off the countdown to his digital single release by unveiling a promotion schedule. On March 5 at midnight KST, V released the promotion schedule chart, heightening anticipation for his upcoming digital single. According to the chart, V will drop a short film on March 6 at 10 PM KST, followed by a concept photo on March 8 at midnight KST. Subsequently, he will release a teaser on March 10 at midnight KST, followed by concept photo 2 on March 11 at midnight KST.

Additionally, V will further unveil a Flash video on March 11 at 10 PM KST and teaser version 2 on March 12 at midnight KST. Finally, the highly anticipated music video will be released on March 15 at 1 PM KST, corresponding to 9:30 AM IST.

According to the agency's English announcement, FRI(END)S is described as a "love song in the pop soul R&B genre." This marks BTS' V's comeback following the release of his solo album Layover and a joint single with singer UMI titled wherever u r.

About Layover by BTS’ V

Layover stands as the debut studio album by V of BTS, released on September 8, 2023, under the banner of BIGHIT MUSIC. The album is characterized as a blend of pop, R&B, and jazz, with a focus on the soulful tones of V's voice. Comprising 6 tracks, including an additional piano version of Slow Dancing, each song from the album is complemented by a corresponding music video.

Prior to the album's release, official music videos for Love Me Again and Rainy Days were unveiled, while the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing, was released on September 13, concurrently with the album. All the songs from Layover achieved significant popularity, marking them as major hits. According to the Hanteo Chart, "Layover" sold over 1.67 million copies on its opening day, establishing a new milestone for the highest first-day sales achieved by any solo K-pop artist in chart history.

Watch Slow Dancing here-

