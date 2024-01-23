IU, BTS' V navigate post-apocalyptic world in visually striking teaser for Love wins all; Watch

On January 22, 2024, IU unveiled the teaser for her eagerly awaited Love Wins All music video, featuring BTS' V. The brief clip heightened excitement and anticipation, offering a glimpse into the poignant story that the duo is set to present through the single.

IU’s teaser for Love wins all feat. BTS’ V

IU created a buzz by releasing a new music video teaser featuring BTS' V for her upcoming single, Love wins all. Anticipation is high for IU's much-awaited comeback in 2024, with her new mini-album generating significant excitement among fans. As they eagerly await its release, IU's upcoming single, Love Wins All, is set to drop on January 24 at 6 PM KST.

According to the synopsis of Love Wins All, the track revolves around V and IU as two desperate individuals fleeing from an unknown threat. Struggling and adorned in worn-out attire, they find survival by depending on each other in their challenging journey.

The latest trailer for the Love Wins All music video paints a haunting picture, depicting streets filled with blood and remnants of human belongings. The scene then transitions to IU and V entering a place with scattered items on a table. V peeks into the unknown space while IU explores her surroundings. V then takes hold of the camera, and the scene seamlessly transitions to highlight IU's striking visuals.

The storyline unfolds as IU captures BTS' V with her camera in the next scene. However, her reaction suggests surprise or shock, hinting at an unexpected turn of events. As the scene progresses, fans catch a glimpse of BTS' V's face, unveiling a scar on his nose and a blurry or milky eye with IU’s vocals echoing behind, hinting at the post-apocalyptic nature of the narrative.

After watching the Love Wins All trailer, fans flocked to social media, sharing various speculations about what IU witnessed. Some hinted at the possibility of BTS’ V transforming into a zombie, noting the milky eye often associated with such characters. Others pondered the idea that V might not be portrayed as a regular human in the upcoming video. Additionally, fans speculated on a potentially tragic ending, suggesting V might be shown crying in the music video.

Fans enthusiastically lauded IU and V for their exceptional acting, captivating visuals, and the fitting background music featured in the trailer. Many expressed their heightened anticipation for the upcoming music video, drawing comparisons between the teaser and popular shows like The Walking Dead and the movie Train to Busan.

Watch the teaser below

More about Love wins all

On December 7, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, officially confirmed that director Um Tae Hwa, acclaimed for his recent success with the film Concrete Utopia, is at the helm of directing IU's upcoming music video. The choice of Um Tae Hwa aligns perfectly with the vibe expected for IU's new single. IU's return to the music scene after over two years, since the release of Pieces in 2021, has generated substantial excitement and anticipation.

