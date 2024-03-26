BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S amasses 40.5 million Spotify streams; Becomes first K-pop solo song in 2024 to achieve feat

BTS’ V made his much-anticipated comeback with his digital single FRI(END)S. Released on March 15, the track became an instant hit, evidenced by its high streaming numbers. While the K-pop superstar keeps setting a new cinematic standard with the song’s music video, the strength of the lyrics helps him lead many prestigious music charts.

BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S surpasses IU’s Love Wins All with 40.5 million Spotify streams

On March 26, reliable chart data reported that FRI(END)S has surpassed 40.5 million streams on Spotify with an approximate number of 40,593,746.

With this, V creates history as the first K-pop soloist to hit the mark in 2024, surpassing his collaborative song with IU titled Love Wins All from her album The Winning, which now has around 38.1 million streams. He achieved groundbreaking streaming numbers within just 11 days after the song’s release, reaffirming his dominance as a K-pop soloist.

Moreover, on this day, the smash-hit song also got itself a sturdy stance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart of this week. Debuting at no, 65, FRI(END)S became the BTS member’s 4th song to enter the chart followed by his previous tracks Chrismas Tree, Love Me Again, and Slow Dancing.

On this special day, let’s rewatch V’s FRI(END)S’ MV:

More about V's latest single FRI(END)S

FRI(END)S marks the much-anticipated solo comeback of the K-pop idol, who released his last and debut solo album Layover in 2023. Released on 15 March, the music video quickly gained 10 million views on YouTube within just a little more than 24 hours.

As ARMYs (BTS’ fandom name) queue up to congratulate the artist on his consecutive victories, V once again exhibits his cinematic brilliance. His angelic voice combined with immaculate lyrics and conceptual music video that explores the difficult subject of love, friendship, solitude, and death through the lens of time loop, FRI(END)S is easily a masterpiece from the acclaimed singer.

Moreover, through the commendable MV, he also unveils his progressive vision by including inclusive love that transcends color, race, gender, and more.

Though the Love Me Again singer is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment, along with other BTS members, his hard work prior to the departure is getting the deserved exposure with FRI(END)S.

