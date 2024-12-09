VCHA's KG responds to JYP USA refuting her 'false and exaggerated' claims; says 'prepared with physical evidence'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and self-harm

Following JYP USA's official response to her lawsuit, VCHA's KG has issued another public statement. While the company refused her mistreatment allegations, saying her claims are false and exaggerated, the singer has emphasized that she is ready to proceed legally with physical evidence, backing up her statements.

On December 9, KG took to her Instagram and shared a new Instagram story in response to JYP USA's recent statement. She expressed her disappointment over the company trying to avoid accountability. "My legal team and I are fully prepared with photographic and physical evidence to prove my allegations are factual, not exaggerated or false," she penned, hitting back at the agency.

She added that despite how the situation turns out, she is ready to fight for better treatment of K-pop idols and trainees. She also hoped that it would encourage other artists to speak up about the unfair and poor treatment they have been receiving from their agencies.

Read her full statement here:

Meanwhile, as KG indirectly declares a legal battle against JYP Entertainment, many fans are now coming to her support more than ever. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), people are trending hashtags that support her cause and also question the agency for their lack of accountability.

For the unversed, the controversy arose when KG suddenly made a public statement through her social media handle saying that she had filed a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment in order to be released from her exclusive contract. The VCHA member alleged that she and her bandmates have been subjected to verbal abuse by staff members, received unfair wages for their intense schedules, and experienced more mistreatment. She also revealed that one of her bandmates even started self-harm and the other attempted suicide after being forced into an eating disorder and other stressful situations.

These allegations further unfolded through her alleged lawsuit document that was recently made public. The document detailed how the agency has been allegedly abusing the VCHA members, including KG, in multiple ways, from surveilling without their consent to forcing them to work injuries. These claims have raised many questions about JYP Entertainment's work ethic, especially since it's a leading agency in K-pop right now.

Meanwhile, JYP USA refuted these claims, saying that these are false and exaggerated, causing harm to VCHA and their upcoming activities.

