Olympic gold medalist Park Tae Hwan reveals how Kim Hye Yoon personally requested appearance on Lovely Runner

Park Tae Hwan, a South Korean competitive swimmer known for his Olympic gold medals, world championships, and numerous Asian Games medals, recently disclosed how his close relationship with Kim Hye Yoon led to his cameo appearance as himself in Lovely Runner’s episode 1 and 2. Kim Hye Yoon and Park Tae Hwan also appeared in a reality show and she even learned swimming from him.

Park Tae Hwan’s cameo in Lovely Runner

Park Tae Hwan, renowned for his achievements in swimming including four Olympic medals, five world titles, and 20 Asian Games medals, made cameo appearances in episodes 1 and 2 of Lovely Runner.

In these episodes, Kim Hye Yoon's character, Im Sol, travels back in time to 2008 to save her idol bias, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, a student and competitive swimmer at the time. Park Tae Hwan appeared as himself in the show, reflecting his real-life success as he had won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The drama featured a swimming face-off between Park Tae Hwan and Byeon Woo Seok's character, adding an exciting element to the storyline.

During an interview with TV Chosun, Park Tae Hwan disclosed that while he isn't particularly keen on acting in series, he made an exception for a cameo appearance in Lovely Runner. When asked if he appeared with Kim Hye Yoon, Tae Hwan confirmed that Kim Hye Yoon was indeed the female lead in the show.

He mentioned that they had previously appeared together on a show prior to Law of the Jungle Episode 446 in 2021, where they developed a close bond. Kim Hye Yoon is known for liking swimming and Park Tae Hwan also shared that Kim Hye Yoon had visited his academy to learn swimming and he also taught her a few times.

As their friendship grew closer, Kim Hye Yoon mentioned the drama Lovely Runner to Park Tae Hwan and expressed that it would be wonderful if he could make a cameo appearance in it. This conversation ultimately led to Park Tae Hwan agreeing to make his cameo appearance in the drama.

More about Lovely Runner

One of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2024 is Lovely Runner. Beyond its time travel premise, it explores a heartwarming and well-written plot of first loves. When a beloved celebrity tragically ends his life, his devoted fan, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), is transported back to their high school days. Given a chance to alter his destiny, she embarks on a mission to protect him.

In Im Sol's eyes, Ryu Sun Jae (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok) is an idol beyond her reach, while to him, she remains an unrequited first love. Lovely Runner unfolds as a fantasy romance, weaving a tale where two souls, separated by time, ultimately find their way back to each other.

