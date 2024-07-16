Byeon Woo Seok over-security incident: Incheon airport officials say staff 'lying' about informing beforehand; details

Actor Byeon Woo Seok's security team and agency are embroiled in controversy following an incident at Incheon International Airport. Reports indicate that his private security team blocked the airport entrance and proceeded to check the passports and boarding passes of citizens during his departure. In response, Incheon airport officials have refuted claims made by Byeon Woo Seok's security team, asserting that there was no prior discussion or coordination with airport security regarding these actions.

Byeon Woo Seok’s security team gets accused of sharing false information by airport officials

On July 12, Byeon Woo Seok arrived at the departure hall of Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 for a trip to Hong Kong. Upon his arrival, his private security personnel closed the gate for approximately 10 minutes, causing inconvenience to other passengers. The unauthorized closure of a public departure gate for exclusive use by a celebrity disrupted normal airport operations. Witnesses reported that bystanders were informed by the security personnel that entry was restricted during this time.

The security firm involved later clarified that they had coordinated with airport security beforehand, citing concerns over potential safety risks due to crowds during the artist's departure. However, as of the morning of July 15, Incheon Airport officials denied having had any prior discussions with the private security firm regarding this matter. Additionally, officials mentioned uncertainty regarding whether the incident occurred at Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 of the airport.

Initially, airport officials stated that blocking one of the 14 gates at Terminal 1 for safety reasons is a common practice. However, later in the afternoon, after confirming that Byeon Woo Seok's departure route was through Terminal 2, they clarified that there was no coordination with the airport regarding the closure of a gate at Terminal 2 by the security firm.

Byeon Woo Seok's security team utilized private security personnel to block the departure gate without authorization. They checked in at the Korean Air Premium Check-in Counter in Zone A of Terminal 2, processed his luggage, and proceeded through security screening and immigration inspection at Exit 1. The private security team issued boarding passes for themselves and escorted Woo Seok into the secure area known as the duty-free zone.

When the Lovely Runner star entered the Korean Air Prestige Class Lounge, his security personnel blocked the escalator entrance, an area typically open to all passengers. The personnel then proceeded to check passports and boarding passes without legal authority, stating they were verifying access to the lounge. These actions, stricter than typical police identity checks, sparked criticism for overstepping their authority.

Incheon Airport officials verified that the passport and boarding pass checks performed by Byeon Woo Seok's security team were unauthorized and not coordinated with the airport. The airport's security personnel emphasized that they do not have the legal mandate to inspect passenger IDs. Under the Immigration Control Act, only designated immigration officers are authorized to conduct departure inspections.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s airport incident

Lawyer Yoo Young Joon from Yuyoung Law Office criticized the private security firm's actions, describing them as a clear abuse of authority and potentially constituting coercion. A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging that Byeon Woo Seok's private escort team violated human rights. The Commission has indicated that if there is evidence suggesting Incheon International Airport facilitated the security firm's actions and discriminated against general passengers, a thorough investigation will ensue.

Byeon Woo Seok's agency issued an apology, acknowledging they requested the security personnel to cease using flashlights toward airport users once they were informed. They expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and extended sincere apologies, although they were unaware of the gate and boarding pass inspection incidents. Many fans too came to the defense of the star given how easily and quickly he gets mobbed at the airport given his popularity stating that he should have access to good security for his own safety.

