Kim So Hyun says Serendipity’s Embrace will be ‘different’ from Lovely Runner; Chae Jong Hyeop reveals reasons for choosing project

In a recent press conference for Serendipity’s Embrace, Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop discussed their upcoming romance drama and highlighted how it differs from the recent hit series Lovely Runner which is also a webtoon-based youth romance K-drama. Adapted from a popular webtoon, Serendipity’s Embrace portrays the journey of young individuals rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop at Serendipity’s Embrace’s press conference

In Serendipity’s Embrace, Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by painful memories of past relationships, causing her to fear love. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her most challenging moments from her past.

During the K-drama's press conference, lead actress Kim So Hyun drew comparisons between Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, and Serendipity’s Embrace. She acknowledged that both dramas share cozy and fluffy youth romance themes and tones that fans appreciate. However, Kim So Hyun also emphasized that there are significant differences between the two series, suggesting unique aspects that set Serendipity’s Embrace apart.

She mentioned that to her, Serendipity’s Embrace has many aspects that differ from Lovely Runner. While both dramas share a cozy and everyday feel, Serendipity’s Embrace also promises excitement and elements that set it apart. She expressed her hope that viewers will anticipate and enjoy these unique qualities in the drama.

Chae Jong Hyeop expressed his excitement and happiness about joining the drama, noting that it's a project he had eagerly awaited. He emphasized that the reason he chose to participate was because he found the script intriguing and compelling.

More about Serendipity’s Embrace

Chae Jong Hyeop portrays Kang Hoo Young, a handsome and highly intelligent financial planner based in the United States. Known for effortlessly achieving success without exerting much effort, Kang Hoo Young becomes bored with his dull and purposeless life.

However, everything changes when he returns to Korea after a long absence and unexpectedly reconnects with Lee Hong Joo, his first love from high school, after a decade apart.

Yun Ji On takes on the role of Bang Joon Ho in Serendipity’s Embrace, portraying a free-spirited writer determined to rewrite the past. Dasom plays Kim Hye Ji, Lee Hong Joo’s best friend and an English teacher who has evolved from her shy high school days, now approaching love with sincerity and blossoming in her personal journey.

