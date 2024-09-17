Byeon Woo Seok in BTS’ SUGA & Lee So Ra's Song Request, Han So Hee in Jungkook’s Seven, more K-drama stars who appeared in K-pop MVs

K-pop music videos are a major defining feature of the genre, renowned for their jaw-dropping effects, stunning visuals, and passionate performances by both groups and soloists. It’s an immersive experience that captivates audiences.

Recently, several K-pop music videos have featured cameos by globally renowned Korean actors, underscoring the Korean music industry's growing global influence. From BIGBANG to BTS' Jungkook and SUGA, established K-pop artists are increasingly sharing the spotlight with well-known actors, further demonstrating the genre’s expanding reach and impact.

The practice of featuring actors in K-pop music videos has waned in recent years, as fans increasingly prefer to see their favorite singers rather than unfamiliar actors. However, actors are making a comeback in K-pop videos, making it an ideal time to highlight some of the famous stars who have appeared in these iconic music visuals.

1. Byeon Woo Seok in BTS’ SUGA and Lee So Ra’s Song Request

Byeon Woo Seok is currently capturing everyone’s attention with his standout performance as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. However, his rise to fame was built on numerous cameos and guest appearances before he secured more prominent roles.

On January 22, 2019, at 6 PM KST, Lee So Ra’s single Song Request, featuring BTS' SUGA, was released along with its music video. Composed by Epik High's Tablo and DEE.P, and with lyrics by Tablo and SUGA, the song features a poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics about finding comfort in the radio during lonely times.

Advertisement

In the music video, Byeon Woo Seok plays a solitary person in a café who encounters the female lead, all set to the evocative backdrop of the song. He even appears prominently in the main thumbnail of the video.

While SUGA’s collaborations are often instant fan favorites due to his immense popularity, Byeon Woo Seok’s recent surge in fame has led fans to revisit his earlier cameo roles in high-profile projects. They are impressed by his smooth transition to major roles and are thrilled to see him receiving the recognition he truly deserves.

2. Park Min Young in BIGBANG’s Haru Haru

In the track featuring the talented actress Park Min Young, it seems at first that she’s caught in a love triangle with G-Dragon and T.O.P. The two best friends clash and end up in a physical fight, which leads to T.O.P seemingly choosing his new love interest over his longtime friend.

Advertisement

A heartbroken G-Dragon wanders the streets aimlessly until he receives a sudden phone call that clears everything up. Even though she was just starting her career at the time, Park Min Young has always had the talent to bring her roles to life, captivating audiences with her undeniable charm.

3. Han So Hee in BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven

Although some might debate whether Seven qualifies as a K-pop music video as it is an all-English pop track, Jungkook's status as a BTS member firmly places it in the Korean music category.

In the video, Han So Hee plays the wronged girlfriend whom the singer desperately tries to win back. Jungkook follows her through a series of natural disasters and accidents, attempting to get her to speak with him. Announced as part of the video on July 1, 2023, Han So Hee’s role alongside the singer excited fans, and she was praised for her performance and presence when the music video was released.

Advertisement

4. Park Bo Young in IU’s Only I Don’t Know

Composed by Yoon Sang, the K-pop music video for Only I Didn't Know also features the composer alongside Park Bo Young and IU. In the video, Park Bo Young, known for her role in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, appears to revisit the pain of a breakup with a faceless character (Sang).

The video alternates between shots of IU performing and the unfolding story. Bo Young delivers a powerful emotional performance, while the music marks a departure from IU’s previous pop hits, showcasing her evolving range as she matures.

5. Song Joong Ki in Heize’s Happen

What does a fateful encounter feel like? Heize and Song Joong Ki explore this question in their intriguing MV, which keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, rooting for the two protagonists to finally come together.

Though they seem to be connected, they keep missing each other at every turn, raising the question: Is this a case of memory loss like in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or more of a “What if” scenario? Known for his action roles, Song Joong Ki’s portrayal of a silent yet emotionally expressive character offers a fresh and captivating take on the theme of unspoken and missed connections.

Advertisement

6. Kim Hye Yoon in Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1’s Afternoon

Beyond her drama roles, Kim Hye Yoon has also appeared in several K-pop music videos. Korean media have affectionately dubbed her the Nation's Little Sister. She features in the official video for Afternoon, a track by Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1. The Afternoon’s music video offers a youthful and humorous twist compared to the other videos from the RED TAPE series. Set on a basketball court, it showcases the stars' talents, blending Jay Park’s dynamic dance moves, Golden’s impressive vocals, and pH-1’s sharp raps, all while adding a touch of playful acting.

7. Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young in Daesung’s Falling Slowly

On February 23, R&D Company, the agency of BIGBANG member Daesung, confirmed that the K-pop star will be making a solo comeback with a new album slated for early March. The announcement also delighted K-drama fans, as Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young, known for their roles in Welcome to Waikiki 2, will star in the lead music video for the project.

On March 5, 2024, the track Falling Slowly, starring Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young, was released. The music video showcased their impeccable on-screen chemistry, highlighting their strong connection and captivating presence. In the video, the star pair is portrayed reminiscing about the joyful moments they shared as lovers. The plot takes an intriguing turn as Kim Seon Ho’s character initially sets out to find Moon Ga Young’s character for an investigation but ends up falling for her. This unexpected twist ultimately leads to his downfall leading to a melodramatic end.

Advertisement

8. Choi Woo Sik, Park Hyung Sik, BTS’ V, and Park Seo Joon in Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle

The Wooga Squad, known for their prominence in both K-pop and K-drama, came together for a special cameo in Peakboy’s music video for Gyopo Hairstyle. Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, and BTS' V all made appearances as a favor to their friend Peakboy.

In the video, Choi Woo Sik takes on the role of a photographer, while Park Hyung Sik plays a disgruntled customer. Park Seo Joon appears as a camera director attempting to manage Peakboy’s energetic dance routine, reminiscent of The Tonight Show. BTS' V, who made his acting debut in Hwarang alongside other Wooga Squad members who also starred in the period series, stars as a waiter, raising a cocktail glass in a nod to Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic scene from The Great Gatsby before serving it to Peakboy.

The song, with its catchy tune, celebrates a classic '90s slicked-back hairstyle and carries an underlying message about embracing one's true self.

When they’re not capturing hearts on the big and small screens, actors often lend their talent to commercials or K-pop music videos — sometimes, these roles overlap. While their appearances are often brief cameos, there are occasions when they take on leading roles within a music video’s intricate storyline. Many stars have made such appearances, and the ones mentioned above are just a few examples of actors who have seamlessly transitioned into the world of music videos with their cameos.

ALSO READ: Did you know Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon was in True Beauty, Goblin, and more popular K-dramas? Find out