‘Two times younger’: When EXO’s Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chanyeol were shocked to find out LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae’s age; Watch

LE SSERAFIM’s maknae Eunchae once shocked EXO’s hyungs with her age reveal. The boy band members couldn’t believe that she was that young. Chanyeol even proceeded to tease the oldest member Xiumin, pointing out that he is exactly double her age.

Back in July 2023, EXO-CBX’s Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol made an appearance on LE SSERAFIM’s maknae’s show Eunchae’s Star Diary. After welcoming them, she was walking through a corridor with the trio. Xiumin commented, “You are taller than I thought”.

His words sparked a thought in Baekhyun’s mind and he asked her age. “I’m 16 years old”, Eunchae said and the EXO members' expressions were priceless. They stopped walking and looked at her with extreme shock. The LE SSERAFIM member explained that she is 16 in international age, which is 17 in Korean age.

They still couldn’t believe it, so they proceeded to ask her birth year. With a smile on her face, the young K-pop idol revealed, “It’s 2006”. Chanyeol was quick to point out that she is 16 years younger than Xiumin, patting him on the shoulder.

The oldest EXO member still wanted to make sure, so he started counting fingers. “Your age is doubled”, Chaneyol commented, making Eunchae burst out in laughter. Xiumin quickly realized and said, “It makes sense, It’s two times”.

The hilarious interaction later went viral among fans, who couldn't help but roll on the floor to see their shocked faces.

Hong Eunchae, the youngest member of the popular girl group LE SSERAFIM, debuted in 2022. She is known for her innocent charm. Her adorable and playful personality earned her the nickname ‘most maknae ever’. Aside from her visuals, she is also known for her great stage presence and hosting skills.

On the other hand, EXO’s Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol are part of the group’s sub-unit EXO-CBX. In 2016, the trio made their debut with Hey Mama!, which became a great success in South Korea. The following year, they also made their Japanese debut with GIRLS. The sub-unit hasn’t had an album release since 2018 due to the members’ enlistment at that time.

