Byeon Woo Seok’s security team’s CEO apologizes to Lovely Runner actor for causing damage to image amid over-protection controversy

Byeon Woo Seok has gotten embroiled in controversy because his security team has been accused by the public of over-protecting the actor at an airport lounge.

The controversy has since been growing, and in new developments, the head of the security team has issued an apology to the Lovely Runner actor for causing harm to his image.

Byeon Woo Seok’s security team’s CEO expresses regret to the actor for causing unintentional damage

On July 16, 2024, the CEO of Byeon Woo Seok’s security team sat for a phone interview with the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia.

During the interview, the head of the Lovely Runner actor’s security team apologized to Byeon Woo Seok for unintentionally causing harm to his image. They complimented the actor saying he has a great personality. The CEO added that they regret that they have caused damage to him.

The CEO of the security company said, “I am genuinely sorry”. They also accepted they were sorely mistaken for not having discussed the boundaries of security and control with Byeon Woo Seok’s agency beforehand.

The CEO of the company went ahead to point out that many times such circumstances occur which do not unravel as expected. Adding, they said this airport mishap happened while trying to prevent above mentioned accidents.

Advertisement

However, learning from how the situation has escalated the CEO assured they will avoid using such methods while protecting any artist.

The airport over-protection scandal first began when a person present at the airport lounge where Byeon Woo Seok was also present, got shone a flashlight in their face by the actor’s bodyguard. Many netizens noted that the bodyguard’s act was not acceptable as it was an indoor space and most of the people in the lounge were common travelers.

Know new developments in the over-protection controversy

In new developments, due to the over-protection controversy, Byeon Woo Seok was recently spotted being escorted by airport staff and no bodyguards.

The Lovely Runner actor's agency also issued an apology for excessive security at the airport and took moral responsibility for the misconduct. The incident has also been reported to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok’s security team issues apology for over-protecting controversy at airport lounge