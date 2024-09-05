Call Me Bae: From BLACKPINK's Jennie to ITZY's Yuna, 5 K-pop stars who fit Ananya Panday's role

Call Me Bae is an upcoming romance comedy starring Ananya Panday, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat and Vir Das which is set to release this September. Ananya Panday's character Bae or Bella Choudhary has been gaining a lot of attention. BLACKPINK's Jennie, ITZY's Yuna, IVE's Wonyoung and more female K-pop idols can easily pull off the character with their charms and style. Here are 5 K-pop idols would can fit into Ananya Panday's role in Call Me Bae.

BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie is well known for her looks and figure. She is also an ambassador for many luxury brands like Coco Chanel and such. She is also famous for her fashion sense and her ability to look good in anything she wears. The capable idol recently announced that she established her own label OA. She made her debut in 2016 as a member of the group BLACKPINK. Jennie would seamlessly blend into Ananya Panday's role as Bella Choudhary in Call Me Bae with her style and fashion.

(G)I-DLE's Minnie

(G)I-DLE made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts. They are known for hits like Nxxde, Queencard, and HEAT which became global sensations. Minnie is the Thai member of the group. With her girlish and sexy charms, Minnie can play the role perfectly.

Advertisement

ITZY's Yuna

ITZY made a banger comeback with the album BORN TO BE and the title track UNTOUCHABLE in January. Once again the group enchanted with their catchy hooks and dance challenge. Yuna made headlines once again with her appearance on Paris Fashion Week this year in March. The idol has become an internet sensation because of her unreal figure and style. Yuna's attractive expressions and style which is class apart, make her a perfect candidate to play Bae.

IVE's Wonyoung

IVE made a comeback on October 13 with their album I'VE MINE along with the music video for the title track Baddie. With this album, the girl group also managed to set a new sales record for themselves. Wonyoung is the main visual and is the vocalist in the group. She was also a part of IZ*ONE. She has become a global sensation because of her talent and her looks. With her glamour and magnetic energy, she would make an enchanting Bae.

Advertisement

NewJeans' Minji

NewJeans made their debut in July 2022 with the popular track Attention. The group is known for their hits like Hype Boy, Ditto, Super Shy, OMG, ETA and many more. Even though NewJeans has no leader, Minji is the leader-like figure of the group. She has a tsundere charm according to the members. She has an appeal which is quite feminine and attracts viewers. Minji would make a stylish and appealing Bae in Call Me Bae.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo's dating rumors reignite as both get spotted at same event; here's what fans have to say